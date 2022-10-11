Watson Chapel board gives Wilson full-time superintendent role

Almost three months to the day since he was asked to take over on an interim basis, Tom Wilson was named full-time superintendent of the Watson Chapel School District at the end of Monday's regular meeting.

The approval of the school board to lift the interim tag, which was not on the agenda, came as a surprise to Wilson, who had been retired 11 days from leading the Spring Hill School District in Hempstead County when he interviewed and was hired for the interim role at his alma mater on July 11. The district has added two years to the end of Wilson's contract, which board President Sandra Boone said was to expire in January.

"Although he's been here for just a short while, he's gotten us back on the right track from all the turmoil," Boone said, referring to Wilson's arrival after the board agreed to a separation from predecessor Andrew Curry.

It also comes two months after Wilson helped Watson Chapel score a big victory in the polls with voters' approval of a 5.7-mill increase to 39.8 for the purpose of funding a new high school and supporting other campus upgrades.

"We've got to get through this process together," Wilson said. "We've got to build this campus, and we have to get everyone on the same page. We are also concerned about the kids and we have to stop the drop in our enrollment and get our kids back to Watson Chapel."

Boone said Wilson is transparent by showing bids from companies to board members and sending texts and following up with a phone call if an incident occurs.

She said she asked Wilson to step away from an executive session and told board members she wanted him to have the job permanently while she's still serving. Boone is up for re-election to the board against Connie Compton in November.

The board approved the move in open session by a vote of 7-0.

"You just don't know how happy we feel," Boone said.

ANNUAL REPORT

Each Watson Chapel campus received a dismal grade, according to a snapshot of its report card from the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The letter grades are based on an ESSA, or Every Student Succeeds Act, a school index score each campus receives from the division.

Edgewood (K-1) scored 58.88, receiving a D; L.L. Owen (grades 2-3) scored 57.85 for an F; Coleman (grades 4-6) scored 54.55 for an F; Watson Chapel Junior High (grades 7-9) scored 54.08 for a D; and Watson Chapel High scored 52.89 for an F.

In October, the L.L. Owen and Coleman campuses were placed under comprehensive support and improvement for math and literacy, according to assistant superintendent LaDonna Spain. The junior high was assigned additional targeted support and improvement, as well as targeted support and improvement.

"The needs for additional targeted support and improvement mean that we had an improvement from 2017-18 that identified that school for the three years thereafter not meeting that criteria, would remain as targeted support and improvement for some populations that were not meeting that criteria," Spain said. "In 2018, we were supposed to make 55%, and then we were in targeted support for our special education population. If our predictions are correct, we would be in comprehensive support for the junior high, which means that we would be under the numbers for comprehensive support, and then all of our teachers would be working toward all of the growth spans."

The district is under Level 4 support for reading and math, Spain said.

Other district information from the annual report is available under State Required Info; Policy, Data & Information Documents; an Annual Report to the Public at wc-web.k12.ar.us.

MONTHLY AWARDS

First-grader Masson Guy was named Wildcat Warrior for October. During the annual district report, Spain showed a video of Masson reading the book "A Little Spot Learns to Read" by Diane Alber and told board members Masson reads at a third-grade level. She then presented Masson the book.

Edgewood's Anna Miller was named district Teacher of the Month.

IN OTHER DISTRICT BUSINESS

The Rev. Jesse Turner, who volunteers with Pastors on Patrol at schools throughout Pine Bluff, shared two mentoring initiatives with Watson Chapel.

One is The Woodson Center 1776 Unites curriculum, which reveals to students lesser-known African American history-makers.

"In Pine Bluff schools, we have found the 1776 Unites curriculum to be a motivating tool to empower youth through a cultural-based mentoring methodology, which promotes consciousness-raising, skill-building and leadership-development," Turner said in a letter to the district. "Black history is American history, and 1776 United is a powerful activity for scholars."

The other is the Pen or Pencil program, which encourages children to choose the pencil, or education, over the penitentiary. Turner's Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration will host an anti-bullying contest later this month.

Watson Chapel schools will also purchase push-to-talk devices for buses and school vehicles from Verizon for $44,392.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The board accepted resignation letters from elementary teacher Renaye Eastwood and band director LeManuel Williams.

In his letter, Williams said he accepted an offer to become an associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, effective Oct. 3.

Watson Chapel School District Superintendent Tom Wilson, right, makes comments during the district's annual report to the public as board member Mack Milner looks on Monday. The board elected to remove Wilson's interim tag toward the end of the board meeting and extend his contract by two years. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

