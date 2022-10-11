Woman faces mischief count

A Hot Springs woman was arrested on a felony mischief charge Saturday evening after she reportedly broke the windows out of her ex-boyfriend's car outside a local restaurant.

Ashley Ann Haddox, 39, was taken into custody shortly after 6:30 p.m. and charged with first-degree criminal mischief over $1,000, a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

Haddox, who lists no prior felony history, was being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Hot Springs police responded to Wendy's restaurant, 1511 Albert Pike Road, regarding a disturbance and spoke to a 21-year-old man who stated that his former girlfriend, identified as Haddox, had just broken the windows out of his 2008 Honda Accord.

The man then pointed at Haddox, who was attempting to flee the area toward Walmart and stated that she was the one who had broken his windows.