2 people killed on state roads

Two people were killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads in the early Sunday and Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Sarah Kelleher, 41, of Dover, died shortly before 4:45 a.m. Sunday after her 2014 Chevrolet Equinox crossed the centerline on Arkansas 164 and went into a ditch, striking six mailboxes and a culvert, according to a report by a Pope County sheriff's deputy.

The deputy reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Melvin Harwell, 74, of Seligman, Mo., was walking in the center of the Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard exit ramp from Interstate 49 in Fayetteville around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit and killed by a 2001 GMC, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

A state trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.