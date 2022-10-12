6A-West race tighens by the week

Atop the 6A-West Conference sits three undefeated teams. Atop the Class 6A rankings sit those same three teams.

Overall No. 6 and Class 6A's No. 2 Lake Hamilton will travel to the overall No. 7 and 6A's No. 3 Greenwood on Friday for the first of three clashes between the pair and overall No.3 Pulaski Academy.

Lake Hamilton (7-0, 5-0 6A-West) and Greenwood (5-1, 4-0) are 12-0 against in-state competition this season, with the Bulldogs' loss coming in their season-opener to Stillwater, Okla.

These two present drastically different propositions for opposing defenses.

The Wolves' triple-option offense has seen the trio of running backs Justin Crutchmer and Kendrick Martin, as well as quarterback Easton Hurley, thrive.

Lake Hamilton has rushed for 1,762 yards as a team, averaging 251.7 per game. Hurley has thrown for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns to complement the ground game.

On the other sideline, there's the highest-scoring offense in 6A.

Senior quarterback Hunter Houston, with some help from freshman backup Kane Archer, has led the Greenwood offense to 2,092 passing yards in six games.

Wide receiver Grant Karnes is third in the state in receiving yards with 766 and he isn't alone at the position for the Bulldogs. Aiden Kennon (445), LJ Robins (368) and Peyton Presson (228) have all surpassed 200 receiving yards to keep defenses guessing.

The 6A-West won't be decided by this game, but the result will go a long way in determining who takes the top spot come Nov. 5. Greenwood 38, Lake Hamilton 31.

FAYETTEVILLE (4-2, 2-1 7A-WEST) AT BENTONVILLE (5-1, 3-0) Bentonville has won seven of the last 10 matchups between these two, dating back to the 2014 Class 7A state title game. ... The Tigers have the highest-scoring offense in 7A at 42.7 points per game. ... Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey is averaging 355 yards and 3.5 touchdowns per game. Bentonville 35, Fayetteville 31.

WEST MEMPHIS (5-1, 4-1 6A-EAST) AT MARION (4-2, 4-1) Marion was forced to forfeit what had been a 33-3 win last season due to violating the Arkansas Activities Association's eligibility rules. ... Before last season's game, West Memphis had won 15 straight matchups against Marion. ... Marion quarterback Ashton Gray passed for 311 yards and five touchdowns in his return from injury. Marion 34, West Memphis 21.

SHERIDAN (2-4, 2-3 6A-EAST) AT EL DORADO (2-4, 2-3) The 6A-East is certainly the deeper half of the state's second-largest classification, and these two have each lost three conference games because of it. ... El Dorado holds the second-highest-scoring offense in the conference at 33.7 points per game. ... Sheridan is allowing the second-fewest points per game at 21.8 per game. El Dorado 28, Sheridan 21.

RUSSELLVILLE (3-3, 3-2 6A-WEST) AT GREENBRIER (2-4, 1-3) Russellville is off to its best conference since it won the state title in 2016. ... Greenbrier's do-it-all receiver Carter McElhany has totaled 1,145 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns. ... Russellville is scoring 26.5 points per game and is allowing 25.5. Greenbrier 38, Russellville 30.

WHITE HALL (3-3, 2-2 5A-CENTRAL) AT PINE BLUFF (4-2, 3-2) Both teams are coming off dramatic one-point games last week. ... Pine Bluff has already doubled its win total from last season. ... The Zebras are holding opponents to 15.2 points per game. ... White Hall's Marshon Jordan is fourth in the state with 86 tackles. Pine Bluff 27, White Hall 14.

BATESVILLE (5-1, 2-1 5A-EAST) AT WYNNE (4-2, 2-1) These two have split their previous 10 meetings with Wynne winning the three most recent. ... The Yellowjackets lead the 5A-East in scoring with 36.8 points per game. ... Batesville running back Gabe Witt leads the team with 104.8 rushing yards per game and seven touchdowns. Wynne 38, Batesville 24.

NETTLETON (5-1, 2-1 5A-EAST) AT SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE (4-2, 2-1) Batesville Southside enters with the top defense in Class 5A, holding opponents to 13.2 points per game. ... Nettleton's Curtez Smith has 18 total touchdowns and 1,102 all-purpose yards. ... Southside's Isaac Wallis has team-highs in tackles (69), tackles for loss (14) and sacks (4). Nettleton 38, Southside Batesville 21.

ALMA (5-1, 2-1 5A-WEST) AT HARRISON (3-3, 1-2) Alma has won five of its first six games for the first time since 2011. ... Harrison has beaten Alma in their last four meetings. ... Alma is holding opponents to 17.3 points per game this season. ... Harrison is allowing 26.8 points per game. Alma 27, Harrison 21.

MAGNOLIA (5-1, 2-1 5A-SOUTH) AT HOT SPRINGS (4-2, 2-1) Magnolia has its last five meetings with Hot Springs. ... Magnolia's bellcow, Garrion Curry, has rushed for 1,178 yards and 14 touchdowns, going over 100 yards in all six games. ... Hot Springs quarterback Matthew Contreras has thrown for 1,554 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hot Springs 31, Magnolia 27.

GENTRY (6-0, 3-0 4A-1) AT OZARK (4-2, 3-0) This is the first meeting between these teams since 2013. ... Ozark quarterback Landon Wright has thrown for 694 yards, rushed for 558 and scored 17 total touchdowns. ... Ozark running back Eli Masingale has 730 all-purpose yards. ... Gentry is scoring 49.2 points per game. Ozark 44, Gentry 35.

GOSNELL (5-1, 2-1 4A-3) AT BLYTHEVILLE (5-1, 3-0) Blytheville won the lone meetings between these teams, winning 16-14 in 2021. ... Blytheville enters with the No. 2 defense in Class 4A, holding opponents to 12.2 points per game. ... Blytheville running back Timothy Brown has rushed for 879 yards and 11 touchdowns. Blytheville 24, Gosnell 14.

NASHVILLE (4-2, 1-1 4A-7) AT ASHDOWN (5-0, 2-0) Nashville has won seven of the last 10 matchups between these teams but has lost the last two. ... Ashdown has held opponents to 8.8 points in its five wins. ... Nashville has averaged 47.8 points in its four wins. Nashville 42, Ashdown 35.

DEWITT (4-2, 3-1 4A-8) AT WARREN (5-1, 4-0) Warren is 14-0 against DeWitt. ... The Lumberjacks have won the last two matchups by an average of 49 points. ... DeWitt is holding opponents to 14.7 points per game this campaign. ... Warren is averaging 33.3 points per game. Warren 32, DeWitt 14.

RISON (5-0, 2-0 3A-6) AT FORDYCE (5-2, 3-0 3A-6) This will be the first time this is a conference matchup since 2011. ... Fordyce won the last two meetings. ... Fordyce is averaging 38.9 points per game. ... Rison is holding opponents to 17.2 points per game. Rison 27, Fordyce 24.