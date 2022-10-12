ACT scores fall for state, nation

Students in Arkansas' high school Class of 2022 earned an average 18.8 composite score -- out of a possible high of 36 -- on the ACT college entrance exam, falling from an average score of 19 recorded for both of the Classes of 2020 and 2021.

The Arkansas score comes at a time when the national average ACT composite score for the high school Class of 2022 was 19.8, the lowest average score in more than three decades, according to data released by ACT, the nonprofit organization that administers the college entrance exam.

"It is the first time since 1991 that the average [national] ACT composite score was below 20.0," the organization reported Wednesday.

The national average ACT score for the earlier Class of 2021 was 20.3 out of a possible high score of 36.

Nationally, just 22% of the nation's 1.3 million test-takers in the 2022 class met the different subject-area benchmarks that indicate a student's likelihood of earning a "B" grade in a similar college course.

In Arkansas, 14% of test-takers met the benchmarks in all four areas of English, math, reading and science: 49% met the benchmark in English, 21% in math, 33% in reading and 25% in science.

Ninety-three percent of the Arkansas Class of 2022 took the ACT exam.

The ACT organization acknowledged the possible impacts of the covid-19 pandemic on year-to-year results.

"In light of the covid-19 pandemic, ACT cautions users from making comparisons about this graduating class to previous cohorts or inferring the magnitude of the impact of COVID-related school disruptions on student learning from these data," the company said.