Attorneys in school gunman’s trial make cases for life, death

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The prosecutor and defense attorney for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz agreed Tuesday that his 2018 attack that killed 17 people was horrible, but disagreed in their closing arguments on whether it was an act of evil worthy of execution or one of a broken person who should be imprisoned for life.

Lead prosecutor Mike Satz and his defense counterpart, Melisa McNeill, painted for the 12 jurors competing pictures of what drove Cruz's attack at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to murdering 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others.

The jury will only decide his sentence and a unanimous vote is required for the death penalty.

Jurors can vote for death if they believe the prosecution's mitigating factors such as the multiple deaths and the planning outweigh the defense's mitigating factors such as his birth mother's drinking. They can also vote for life out of mercy for Cruz.

Deliberations are expected to begin today.

Victims' parents, wives and family members packed their section of the courtroom, many of them weeping during Satz's presentation.

Satz meticulously went through the murders, reminding the jurors how each victim died and how Cruz looked some in the eye before he shot them multiple times.

His voice breaking, Satz concluded his presentation by reciting the victims' names and noting that "the appropriate sentence for Nikolas Cruz is the death penalty."

During her presentation, McNeill said jurors have every right to be angry, "but how many times have we made decisions based solely on anger and regretted it?"

She focused on her belief that heavy drinking by his birth mother, Brenda Woodard, during pregnancy left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

She said that accounts for his bizarre, troubling and sometimes violent behavior starting at age 2.

"There is no time in our lives when we are more vulnerable to the will and the whims of another human being than when we are growing and developing in the wombs of our mothers," McNeill said. Woodard "poisoned him in the womb. He was doomed in the womb."

She said Cruz's increasingly erratic personality left his widowed adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, overwhelmed. He punched holes in walls when he lost video games, destroyed furniture and killed animals.

She pleaded with the jurors to give Cruz a life sentence, telling them that even if they are the only holdout they shouldn't fear what the reaction will be from the families or the community.

Gesturing toward the victims' families, she said, "There is no punishment you could ever give Nikolas Cruz that would ever make him suffer as much as those people have and as much as they will continue to."

Instead, she said, "Look into your heart. Look into your soul. The right thing here, not the popular thing, is a life sentence."

Information for this article was contributed by Freida Frisaro and Curt Anderson of The Associated Press.