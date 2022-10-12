Bank of England starts bond buying

LONDON -- The Bank of England expanded its emergency effort Tuesday to quash upheaval on financial markets unleashed by the government's plan to slash taxes, saying fluctuations in bond prices posed a "material risk" to Britain's fiscal stability.

The U.K. central bank announced that it will now buy inflation-linked securities -- which offer protection from inflation -- as well as conventional government bonds as it seeks to "restore orderly conditions" in the market.

Purchases will total up to $11 billion a day, split evenly between both types of bonds, and the program will still end Friday as planned, the bank said in a statement.

The bank broadened the program after yields on government bonds jumped again Monday, returning to the levels reached immediately after the government last month announced plans for wide-ranging tax cuts -- without saying how it would pay for them.

That raised concerns about a surge in government borrowing that spooked markets, sending the pound plunging to a record low against the U.S. dollar and endangering pension funds.

The bond-buying program addresses concerns on the so-called secondary market, where investors trade bonds previously purchased from the government.

Bond prices tend to fall as concerns about a borrower's ability to repay its debts increase. This pushes the yield -- or the return investors realize on their money -- higher because they receive the same interest rate on a smaller investment.

Investors are concerned that the U.K. government's plans will lead to high levels of debt and fuel further inflation, which is already running at a near 40-year high of 9.9%.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies, an independent think tank, said Tuesday that stabilizing government debt levels will require "difficult decisions" on a combination of spending cuts and tax increases.

Pension funds have been particularly hard hit by the turmoil over government spending priorities, with some being forced to sell bonds to cover payment obligations.

While investment funds have made "substantial progress" in reducing their risks, there were further big moves in government bond prices at the beginning of the week, particularly for index-linked bonds, according to the Bank of England.

"Dysfunction in this market and the prospect of self-reinforcing 'fire sale' dynamics pose a material risk to U.K. financial stability," the bank said in a statement Tuesday.

Market turmoil in the world's sixth largest economy began Sept. 23, when Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng introduced the government's economic growth plan in the House of Commons.

The plan includes some $50 billion in tax cuts and at least $66 billion in increased spending to help shield homes and businesses from steep increases in energy prices this winter driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The U.K. government hasn't yet detailed how it will pay for the program, except to say faster economic growth will increase tax revenue.

IMF: THAT'S NO GOOD

The International Monetary Fund suggested again this week that Britain has demonstrated the wrong way to handle a growing cost-of-living crisis, asserting its program of tax giveaways and higher interest rates is adding to the risk of financial instability and complicating the fight against inflation.

The institution's scathing rebuke came at the start of the IMF's annual meetings in Washington, D.C., and before the appearance of Kwarteng, who arrives later in the week.

While the IMF agreed with Truss that her economic program will boost growth in the short term, the program also cuts against the Bank of England's effort to contain inflation, which is near its highest level in 40 years.

"Fiscal policy should not work at cross-purpose with monetary authorities' efforts to bring down inflation," said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF's economic counselor, not naming the U.K. specifically. "Doing so will only prolong inflation and could cause serious financial instability, as recent events illustrated."

Speaking to the media, Gourinchas urged U.K. leadership to change course and withdraw some of the $47 billion stimulus unveiled last month. Aligning fiscal policy with the central bank by removing demand would help stabilize U.K. markets, he added.

"It's very clear that stability can be improved in financial markets and more broadly with a fiscal fiscal package that is going to be consistent with that," Gourinchas said. "From that perspective, we certainly welcome the government's announcement of a fiscal event at the end of the month and the involvement of Office for Budget Responsibility."

He compared the U.K. policy set up, where the government is stimulating spending while the Bank of England is trying to dampen it, to "two people trying to hold the steering wheel" trying to turn the car in different directions.

"It's not going to work very well," Gourinchas said.

IMF figures show U.K. inflation will remain at 6.3% at the end of 2023, above every other Group of Seven industrial nation.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has separately estimated that the U.K. will need to find $66 billion in savings to bring debt down as a share of gross domestic product, or GDP, in the fiscal year ending in 2027, about twice as much as the annual defense budget.

Kwarteng is cutting taxes and deregulating to unleash growth, but Gourinchas suggested that using the money for investment would be a better approach.

"Fiscal policy can help economies adapt to a more volatile environment by investing in productive capacity: human capital, digitalization, green energy, and supply chain diversification," he said. "Expanding these can make economies more resilient to future crises. Unfortunately, these important principles are not always guiding policy right now."

On the energy program, which will cost $66 billion over six months, he added: "The package, aimed at assisting all families and businesses dealing with high energy prices, has scope for better targeting the vulnerable, which would lower the cost and preserve incentives to save energy."

The implied and direct critiques overshadowed a relatively strong forecast for the U.K.. Britain is expected to grow the fastest of all G-7 economies this year, at 3.6%, according to the IMF.

However, official U.K. data shows that it remains the only G-7 nation not to have recovered to pre-pandemic levels of GDP.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka of The Associated Press and Philip Aldrick of Bloomberg News (WPNS).