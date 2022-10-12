Biden lauds Israel-Lebanon deal

JERUSALEM -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. has brokered a "historic breakthrough" between Israel and Lebanon that would end a dispute over their shared maritime border, pave the way for natural gas production and reduce the risk of war between the enemy countries.

The agreement, coming after months of U.S.-mediated talks, would mark a major breakthrough in relations between Israel and Lebanon, which formally have been at war since Israel's establishment in 1948. But the deal still faces some obstacles, including legal and political challenges in Israel.

Israel welcomed the deal even ahead of Biden's announcement. Lebanese leaders made no formal announcement, but indicated they would approve the agreement.

In Washington, Biden said Israel and Lebanon had agreed to "formally end" their maritime dispute. He said he had spoken to the leaders of both countries and been told they were ready to move ahead.

The agreement "will provide for the development of energy fields for the benefit of both countries, setting the stage for a more stable and prosperous region," Biden said. "It is now critical that all parties uphold their commitments and work toward implementation."

Lebanon and Israel claim some 330 square miles of the Mediterranean Sea. At stake are rights over exploiting undersea natural gas reserves.

Lebanon hopes gas exploration will help lift its country out of its spiraling economic crisis. Israel also hopes to exploit gas reserves while also easing tensions with its northern neighbor.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the deal a "historic achievement that will strengthen Israel's security, inject billions into Israel's economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border."

Under the agreement, the disputed waters would be divided along a line straddling the strategic Qana natural gas field.

Israeli officials involved in the negotiations said Lebanon would be allowed to produce gas from that field, but must pay royalties to Israel for any gas extracted from the Israeli side. Lebanon has been working with the French energy giant Total on preparations for exploring the field, though actual production is likely years away.

The agreement would also leave in place an existing "buoy line" that serves as a border between the two countries, the officials said.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were discussing behind-the-scenes negotiations, said the deal would include American security guarantees, including assurances that none of the gas revenue reaches Hezbollah.

The agreement will be brought before Israel's caretaker government for approval this week ahead of the Nov. 1 election, when the country goes to the polls for the fifth time in under four years.

An Israeli official said Lapid's Cabinet is expected to approve the agreement in principle today, while sending it to parliament for a required two-week review.

After the review, the government would give final, official approval, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss government strategy. It remains unclear if parliament needs to approve the agreement, or merely review it.

Approval is not guaranteed.

The Kohelet Policy Forum, an influential conservative think tank, already has filed a challenge with the Supreme Court trying to block the deal. But Yuval Shany, an expert on international law at the Israel Democracy Institute, another prominent think tank, said it is customary, but not mandatory, to seek Knesset approval for such agreements.

There was no formal response from Lebanon. But the office of President Michel Aoun said the latest version of the proposal "satisfies Lebanon, meets its demands and preserves its rights to its natural resources," and will hold consultations with officials before making an announcement.

A senior official involved in the talks told The Associated Press that Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker Nabih Berri were all satisfied. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was noncommittal in a speech late Tuesday.

Nasrallah said Hezbollah would "wait" to issue its position on the agreement. He has said previously that the group would endorse the government's position.

He said any agreement would require cooperation and unity among Lebanon's fractured political leadership.

Information for this article was contributed by Eleanor Reich of The Associated Press.