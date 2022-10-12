Canoo reaches deal for 5,450 vehicles

Canoo, an electric vehicle maker with operations in Bentonville and plans to place its headquarters there, has struck a deal with a national fleet provider for 5,450 of the company’s Lifestyle Vehicles (LV) and Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDV).

The deal includes an initial binding commitment for 3,000 vehicles for Los Angeles-based Zeeba. The move aims to add the two Canoo vehicle types to Zeeba’s long-term fleet leasing portfolio for small-and medium-sized business clients, according to a Tuesday release.

“We have a large committed, growing order book … and will share our manufacturing plan with the broader market shortly,” said Tony Aquila, chairman and chief executive officer at Canoo said in a statement.

The LDV platform is designed for stop-and-go deliveries and vehicle to door drop-off while the LV is a people and goods mover with passenger seating, according to the company. Canoo said in late August that its tests of LDVs in the Dallas/Fort Worth area with Walmart had been successful.

In July, Canoo said it had a deal with Walmart to provide 4,500 electric delivery vans to the retailer with an option for up to 10,000 vehicles.



