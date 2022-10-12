Capitol & Scott: Arkansas' teacher shortage

The covid-19 pandemic saw many teachers in Arkansas retiring or leaving the profession, intensifying a teacher shortage already on the verge of crisis levels.

The National Education Association has estimated a shortage of more than 300,000 teachers and staff across the country. In Arkansas, data from the state’s Education Department indicates the worst shortages are in rural districts.

Shay Loring, executive director for secondary schools with the Little Rock School District, and Jennifer Cobb, senior vice president and executive director at City Year Little Rock, join host Lara Farrar on this week’s episode of Capitol & Scott to talk about the shortage.

Loring and Cobb discuss how districts are retaining and recruiting educators while adapting their programs to ensure a continued stable environment for students.

Arkansas Geographic Teacher Shortage Area List for 2022-23

[Document not showing up? Read it here]

Suggested reading:

