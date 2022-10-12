Democrats to meet

The Jefferson County Democratic Central Committee is having a regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Indigo Blue Coffee House, 212 W. Barraque St., according to Michael McCray, treasurer.

Locals graduate at UCA in August

The University of Central Arkansas at Conway presented degrees in August. Graduates included these Southeast Arkansas residents:

Amber Nicole Brannan of White Hall; Braden Anthony Croft of White Hall; Kalyn June Garrett of Sheridan; Lou Dylan Hargis of Warren; Elizabeth Pope Hill of DeWitt; Edie Antonia Iglecias of DeWitt; Blair Ashton Miller of Rison; Anika Jatin Patel of White Hall; Anika Rogers of Lake Village; Jerry Riley Williams of Humphrey; and Lauren M. Willis of Sheridan.

Area Agency slates menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Oct. 17 -- Ham and potato soup, grilled cheese triangles, marinated tomatoes and cucumbers, emerald pears, and milk.

Oct. 18 -- Baked pasta, squash blend medley, tossed salad, cobbler, and milk.

Oct. 19 -- Glazed chicken, green peas, creamed carrots, eggnog pound cake, and milk.

Oct. 20 -- Beef stroganoff, spinach, corn, fresh fruit, and milk.

Oct. 21 -- Hamburger in bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn salad, baked chips, banana pudding, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.