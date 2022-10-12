Cougars move on from tough defeat

FAYETTEVILLE -- BYU had its chances to come into Saturday's game against the University of Arkansas riding high with a victory over Notre Dame.

But the Fighting Irish held on to win 28-20 in Las Vegas last Saturday after the Cougars trailed 25-6 in the third quarter.





"We had a good second half. It gives us a lot to build on going into this week," said BYU nose guard Caden Haws, a redshirt sophomore from Little Rock who played at Pulaski Academy. "I don't feel like there's really any emotional letdown or anything like that.

"I think everybody's really excited to get another chance to show what we can do as a team this week, especially against a great team like Arkansas. Maybe it puts a little bit of a chip on our shoulder going forward."





The Razorbacks (3-3) meet the Cougars (4-2) for the first time at 2:30 p.m. Central at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on ESPN.

"If you watch the film, they capture our attention right away," BYU Coach Kalani Sitake said. "This gives us another chance to play a lot cleaner, play a full 60 minutes and do the best we can. Then we can live with the results afterwards."

After Chris Brooks ran 28 yards for a touchdown to pull the Cougars within 25-20 with 14:18 left in the fourth quarter against Notre Dame, BYU got the ball back at its 17 on linebacker Max Tooley's interception.

But the Irish forced a punt and got a field goal to push their lead to 28-20.

The Cougars faced a fourth and 1 at the Irish 27 with 3:37 left needing a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie, but Lopini Katoa was stopped for no gain on a run. Notre Dame then ran out the clock.

"In the second half, we came back and made it a fight, but when it comes down to it we just didn't do enough," Tooley said. "And we've got to learn and be better next week."

BYU entered last week's game ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press Top 25, but unranked Notre Dame was a 4-point favorite.

"We know we missed an opportunity in that game to play a full 60 minutes," Sitake said. "I think in the past people have wondered if we belonged on that same stage with these types of teams and this type of talent. I think we proved it right there.

"But that's not a good consolation prize. We know we can play better, and that's the goal, is to play our best this weekend, and we know we have a tough team coming into our home."

For the fourth consecutive game, BYU trailed in the second quarter.

The Cougars came back to beat Utah State 38-26 after trailing 17-14 and beat Wyoming 38-24 after trailing 10-7. But there was no coming back for BYU at currently No. 12 Oregon, which beat the Cougars 41-20 after leading 24-7 at halftime.

"I think [losing to Notre Dame] was due to us starting off slow," Tooley. "I don't have all the answers, but I just know it has got to change.

"We need to come out in the first half and make a statement early, kill them early, and we just haven't been able to do that."

Notre Dame held the ball for 40:55 compared to BYU's 19:05 and out-gained the Cougars 496 to 280 in total yards.

The game couldn't have started worse for BYU when quarterback Jaren Hall threw an interception on the first offensive snap. Later in the game Hall was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

"I like the way we fought," Hall said. "In the second half we came back, we made it a fight.

"But when it comes down to it, we just didn't do enough and we've got to learn and play better next week."

Hall, who downplayed media reports of him having an ailing right throwing shoulder, completed 9 of 17 passes for 120 yards with 2 touchdowns, both to Kody Epps.

Hall, a redshirt junior, has completed 129 of 188 passes (68.6%) for 1,558 yards and 14 touchdowns with 2 interceptions.

Brooks, a senior transfer from California, has rushed 63 times for 380 yards and 5 touchdowns and caught 6 passes for 38 yards. In 40 games for the Bears he rushed for 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns and had 50 receptions for 345 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Epps, a redshirt freshman, has 25 catches for 298 yards and 5 touchdowns and sophomore Keau Hall has 17 catches for 334 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Sophomore linebacker Ben Bywater had 46 tackles with 2 interceptions and Tooley, a junior, has 42 tackles and 3 interceptions. Haws has 22 tackles, including 2 for 7 yards in losses.

The Cougars' marquee victory is over Baylor, 26-20 in double overtime at home on Sept. 10 when the defending Big 12 champion Bears were ranked No. 9.

"There definitely is a strong connection with the group," said Sitake, a former BYU fullback who has a 52-31 record in his seventh season. "The guys, they love the culture that we're in. But there also needs to be an opportunity for us to demand more from everybody, myself included.

"I don't think I'm sitting here thinking we're happy with the record we're at now. But it has nothing to do really with the results. I'd like to see our guys playing the best we can every week."

Sitake said that after a game -- win or lose -- he's probably going to find things to complain about.

"That's kind of the way I'm made," he said. "I always want to look at things to improve on.

"So you've heard me after wins not be completely happy. That's OK, because I think when you have a roster of 123 guys and a full coaching staff, not everybody's going to be perfect.

"And if they are, that's the time you'll hear me have no complaints. But until we get to that point, I want to get guys better."

The Notre Dame loss knocked BYU out of the top 25.

"That was a big loss for our team," said Harper, a redshirt freshman with 24 tackles a forced fumble. "I feel like right now, we're more motivated than ever.

"I think our team is very disappointed at the moment, because we expect to go undefeated, and nothing less.

"But there's still a lot of season to go. I think this week if we could bounce back with a win against Arkansas, it would change the momentum of the season."