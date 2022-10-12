Marriage Licenses

James Kimbrell, 27, and Madeline Lancaster, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Jeremiah Matthews, 30, of Searcy and Mary Ward, 28, of Little Rock.

Daniel Imbro, 28, and Mary Hill, 28, both of Little Rock.

John Gage, 56, and Tricia Peters, 51, both of Jacksonville.

Dylan Ledet, 30, and Caitlin Bowe, 27, both of Little Rock.

Otis Duncan, 62, and Gloria Mayfield, 58, both of Little Rock.

Scott Moore, 48, and Lindsey Zielsdorf, 47, both of Shreveport, La.

Terrence Bolden, 42, and Terra Goodman, 43, both of Little Rock.

Mallory Visser, 33, and Joshua Pardee, 38, both of Little Rock.

Cesar Saucedo Aranda, 38, and Francisca Diaz Delgado, 38, both of Mabelvale.

Katy Devito, 26, of Bartlett, Tenn. and Tristan Reaves, 37, of Little Rock.

Perlesta Hollingsworth, 52, and Soraya Boumnaia, 37, both of Washington, D.C.

Marco Evans, 50, and Lillie Neal, 48, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Rand, 38, of Little Rock and Alliesha Taylor, 38, of Bryant.

Keshawn Henderson, 21, and Shamiah Summerville, 21, both of Bryant.

Larry Brunson, 36, and Carla Matthews, 30, both of Pine Bluff.

Anthony Brainerd, 53, and Julia Everett, 46, both of Maumelle.

Scott Siler, 37, and Courtney Wampler, 35, both of Little Rock.

Sherman Wilson, 35, and Shanitta Wilson, 32, both of Conway.

Mark Glavan, 60, and Lailanie Gasper, 46, both of Sherwood.

Jessi Gutierrez, 28, of Bryant and Kassandra Smith, 26, of Melbourne.

Justin Carden, 37, and Michelle Taylor, 41, both of Little Rock.

Andrew Cox, 32, and Abigail Craig, 32, both of Little Rock.

Mitchell Corbett, 34, of Little Rock and Margaret Strain, 34, of Quitman.

William Baker, 24, and Clara Puente, 24, both of Little Rock.

Tyler Tillman, 31, and Savannah Youmans, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Tamia Holiday, 24, and Darian Ray, 28, both of Little Rock.

Joel Pullem, 39, and Amy Schultz, 41, both of Little Rock.

Jose Melara, 32, and Rosa Hernandez, 39, both of Little Rock.

Arthur Hall, 42, of Pine Bluff and Erica Williams, 41, of North Little Rock.

Jacob Ferguson, 23, and Haylee Hughes, 22, both of Little Rock.

Tanya Hall, 55, and Bryan Conway, 44, both of Bryant.

Charles Lasley, 53, and Melissa Brown, 52, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Mathis, 30, of Little Rock and Jodi Wise, 33, of Arkadelphia.

W. Isbell, 71, of Plano, Texas and Greta Norris, 73, of Sherwood.

Shyanne Hilburn, 20, and Julian Zaio, 22, both of Sherwood.

John Blaylock, 36, of North Little Rock and Hannah Perez, 33, of Maumelle.

Brett Boudreaux, 31, and Jennifer Edwards, 27, both of Little Rock.

Tony Kifer, 28, and Alazia Clark, 28, both of Little Rock.

Sonny Jackson-Prince, 23, and Wesley Dutton, 24, both of Little Rock.

Felicia Robnett, 36, and Richard Reeves, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Luis Medina, 34, and Marisol Hernandez Lopez, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Christopher Lammers, 39, and Madison Simpson, 28, both of Little Rock.

Kimberly Garrett, 23, and Kyler O'Brien, 22, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3579. Terrica Simmons v. Dorian Simmons.

22-3581. Sammy Calloway v. Andre Calloway.

22-3583. Toni Fleming v. Anthony Fleming.

22-3592. O.D. Ridgle, Jr. v. Tifhney Ridgle.

22-3593. Joyce Hayes v. Verne Hayes.

22-3597. Akira Sherpard v. Corey Shepard.

22-3605. Pheonix Bolden v. Latonia White-Bolden.

22-3607. Felicia Acord v. Trent Acord.

22-3613. Quinta Amare v. Joseph Amare.

22-3617. Justin Dacus v. Tamra Dacus.

GRANTED

21-653. Richard Barnes v. Allyson Scott.

22-152. Tia Tackett v. Marion Tackett, Jr.

22-1036. Helen Kanaday v. Wilson Kanaday.

22-2117. Nigel Kilbourne v. Billie Jean Wilson.

22-2791. Paula Harris-Nellums v. Lindell Nellums.

22-3046. Trint Gunnels v. Lauren Baggett.

22-3229. Arnold Jones, III v. Keri Jones.