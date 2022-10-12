OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Flyght Black shines light on Black-owned wineries





The second of Central Arkansas' fall wine festivals, Flyght Black Wine & Culture Festival, is Oct. 22 at Maumelle's Park on the River. Flyght Black shines a light on Black-owned wineries and breweries and serves as a fuss-free environment for those looking to dip their taste buds into the world of wine. I've interviewed festival organizer Kara Wilkins before for this column, and I'm glad she's back with an even bigger and better event.

What was the response to the first Flyght Black festival? Have you seen people change their drinking habits because of what they learned at the event?

The response has honestly been overwhelmingly positive! So many people have commented that they've never heard of some of the Black-owned wine brands that we feature, so it's great that Flyght Black is accomplishing our goal to amplify the voices of Black winemakers.

The other exciting response is that we're actively seeing people begin to feel more comfortable in the wine space and feel confident enough to ask questions and try new wines. That's important because we want to empower anyone to walk into a wine bar or store and not be intimidated. I'm proud that Flyght Black is helping to demystify wine culture.

What kind of atmosphere can attendees expect at this year's event?

This year's event will be held on the Arkansas River so attendees can expect to taste wines in a beautiful and relaxing setting. We wanted to add more of a traditional wine festival atmosphere so we have a designated wine tent for attendees to experience the wines and ask questions.

Attendees can buy a VIP or Tasting Ticket, which unlocks unlimited wine and beer tastings, so we are encouraging everyone to get their tickets soon. We're also incredibly grateful to this year's festival sponsors including the Derek Lewis Foundation, US Bank, Encore Bank, Remix Ideas, Whitney Owens of State Farm and the Law Offices of Danyelle Walker.

Are there any wines being poured at the event that you're especially excited about?

I'm excited to showcase regional Black-owned wineries that are new to Arkansas, such as Young Family Wine House from Clarksdale, Miss. The festival will also feature some new national Black-owned wine brands, such as Earl Stevens Selections and Wade Cellars, as well as some of our old favorites, such as the McBride Sisters. This year, we're expanding the wine tasting to also feature samples from Beale Street Brew Co., a Black-owned brewery from Memphis.

You're such a big-picture person, I know you already have a vision for how to make Flyght Black grow. Give us a preview of what's in store.

In addition to the annual Wine & Culture Festival, Flyght Black offers general wine education classes where individuals can learn about the basics of wine, practice the tasting process and discover new varieties. We've been so fortunate to receive support from local businesses that have partnered with us including The Nest, the Arkansas Cinema Society and Community Bakery. In 2023, Flyght Black is gearing up to launch a Black wine club that highlights underrepresented voices in the wine community. We're also looking forward to introducing the Take Flyght program, a series of networking events designed to bring together female entrepreneurs and create safe spaces for women to soar. To learn more about our forthcoming events, visit flyghtlr.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @FlyghtBlack.

Flyght Black is from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 22, at Park on the River, 11903 Crystal Hill Road, Maumelle; tickets can be bought at flyghtblackwine2022.eventbrite.com.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



