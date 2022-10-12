Forecasters: Portions of Arkansas at risk for severe weather Wednesday

Meteorologists are predicting small amounts of rainfall and severe storms for parts of Arkansas throughout Wednesday.

Storms are forecasted to roll through northern and western parts of the state in the morning, Travis Shelton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said.

“We’ve already received some reports of hail in Northwest Arkansas,” Shelton said.

Northern and western parts of the state are at a marginal chance of severe storms, the weather service said on Twitter.

"Marginal means isolated thunderstorms have a chance of popping up,” Shelton said. “We expect to see the coverage increase to scattered as the day heats up. This is what makes the central, southern central and eastern parts of the state a slight risk instead.”

The meteorologist said those areas indicated as having a slight risk of severe weather could see stronger winds, more hail as well as a slight possibility of tornadoes.

“It is less likely anywhere in the state will see a tornado today,” Shelton said. “Mostly we will see more hail, up to an inch in size, winds up to 60 miles per hour and some locally heavy rain up to an inch.”

With cold fronts moving through the state, the weather service is advising Arkansans to be careful due to high wind and dry air, which increases the risk of fires

“After today’s front moves through and storms move out, attention quickly shifts to fire danger on Thursday. We will be very close to red flag criteria, indicating potential for extreme fire behavior,” the weather service said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

Shelton said a dry air mass will settle over the state on Thursday, increasing the fire danger.

The meteorologist said that the rain will be too isolated and light to change dry conditions.

“Only four counties in the state have not issued a burn ban yet,” Shelton said.

Boone, Baxter, Phillips and Lawrence counties are not under a burn ban, according to a map from the Arkansas Division of Agriculture.

“For Thursday the fire danger will be elevated statewide. We’d recommend everyone, even those four counties, to follow burn ban procedures. Don’t grill with an open flame, no bonfires and just being careful,” Shelton said.

Another map from the Arkansas Division of Agriculture shows that the entire state is listed as a high risk for wildfire danger as of Wednesday morning.

"A positive is that next week we could see the coldest temperatures for the season so far. Next week northern Arkansas could see lows in the 30s," Shelton said.