IDEA ALLEY: Good things come in small portions from microwave





Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

For Kats craving just a bite of something sweet, Carole Baxter has just the recipe.

"I received [this recipe] years ago from a friend who is now 91 years old," Baxter writes.

"I have no idea where she came by it and she does not recall. It's called the '3-2-1 Cake' and is great for those who live alone. It has less of the fat and calories of other cakes and addresses the concept of portion control. It is called the 3-2-1 Cake because all you need to remember is: 3 tablespoons mix, 2 tablespoons water, 1 minute in the microwave!"

3-2-1 Cake Mix

1 box angel food cake mix

1 box any flavor cake mix (also works with the sugar free mixes now available)

Directions:

In a zip-close bag, combine the two cake mixes together and mix well. For each individual cake serving, take out 3 tablespoons of the cake mix combination and mix it with 2 tablespoons of water in a small microwave-safe container.

Microwave on high for 1 minute, and you have your own individual little cake!

Keep remaining cake mixture stored in the zip-close bag and use whenever you feel like a treat. You can top each cake with a dollop of fat free whipped topping and/or some fresh fruit.

■ ■ ■

Former Head Kat and Democrat-Gazette food editor Irene Wassell wrote about similar recipes back in 2012, including these cookies and egg dishes.

Chocolate Chip Cookie-in-a-Cup

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 tablespoon firmly packed brown sugar

3 drops vanilla extract

Pinch salt

1 egg yolk

Scant ¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons mini semisweet chocolate chips

In a microwave-safe coffee mug or 4-inch ramekin, melt butter in microwave (about 20 seconds). Add sugars, vanilla and salt. Stir until butter and sugars are well mixed. Add egg yolk and mix well. Add flour and mix thoroughly. (If using a cup, a regular table knife makes it easy to stir ingredients in the bottom.) Stir in chocolate chips. Cook in microwave 1 to 1 ½ minutes. (Time could vary according to microwave strength.) Remove from oven and cool for easier removal from the cup. (Use caution, it's hot.)

Serve warm.

■ ■ ■

Peanut Butter Cookie-in-a-Cup

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1 tablespoon firmly packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 to 3 drops vanilla extract

Pinch salt

1 egg yolk

3 level tablespoons all-purpose flour

About 1 tablespoon crushed peanuts for topping

Melt butter and peanut butter together in a microwave-safe coffee mug or 4-inch ramekin (about 20 seconds). Add sugars, vanilla and salt; stir to combine. Add egg yolk and mix well. Add flour and stir until all flour is absorbed. (If using a coffee cup, a regular table knife works well for stirring ingredients on the bottom.) Sprinkle peanuts on top and heat in microwave about 1 minute. Because microwaves vary in strength, start checking for doneness at 45 seconds. (Use caution when removing from oven, it's hot.) Serve warm.

■ ■ ■

Coffee Cup Quiche

1 egg

1 ½ tablespoons milk

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

¼ bagel or similar amount of French bread

2 teaspoons cream cheese

½ slice prosciutto or thinly sliced ham

Fresh thyme leaves or fresh chopped chives

Dijon mustard

In a coffee cup or 4-inch ramekin, beat egg, milk, salt and black pepper together. Tear bagel or bread into dime-size pieces; add to mixture and stir to coat bread. Add cream cheese and mix well. Tear or cut prosciutto or ham into small pieces; add to cup and stir. Sprinkle with thyme or chives. Microwave 45 seconds to 1 ½ minutes. Because microwaves vary in strength, start checking for doneness at 45 seconds. To serve, turn onto a plate (use caution, it's hot) and garnish with mustard and thyme or chives.

Coffee Cup Chilaquiles (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Coffee Cup Chilaquiles

1 egg

1 tablespoon milk

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon shredded sharp cheddar cheese

5 tortilla chips

1 tablespoon salsa

Sour cream, queso fresco, chopped green onion, optional garnishes

In a microwave-safe cup or 4-inch ramekin, beat together the egg, milk, salt and pepper. Stir in cheddar cheese; stir to coat. Break 3 to 4 of the tortilla chips in small pieces and add to mixture; stir to combine. Add salsa. Microwave about 1 minute. Because microwaves vary in strength, start checking for doneness at 45 seconds. To serve, turn onto a small plate (caution, it's hot), and garnish with remaining tortilla chips, crushed, and top with sour cream, queso fresco and chopped green onion, if desired.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com



