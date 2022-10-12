Hogs glad to see QB at practice

FAYETTEVILLE -- Quarterback KJ Jefferson looked back in form running the first unit on offense during Tuesday's workout inside the Walker Pavilion.

Jefferson has been able to practice both days this week after sitting out Saturday's loss at Mississippi State, now No. 16 in The Associated Press Top 25, with a head injury.

The Razorbacks piped in loud crowd noise to simulate the atmosphere they're likely to face on Saturday at BYU's LaVell Edwards Stadium, which seats just over 63,000 people. That makes the stadium in Provo, Utah, a larger venue than the 57,849 who watched the Razorbacks' first true road game last week at Mississippi State.

Jefferson's teammates have liked what they've seen out of the team captain this week.

"He looks great and we're excited to have him back," tackle Luke Jones said.

"Yeah, he looks good," added receiver Bryce Stephens, who caught his first college touchdown pass last week, a 54-yarder from Malik Hornsby. "Excited to have him back, confident and ready to go."

Even Razorbacks on defense were enthusiastic about Jefferson's return.

"It's a great feeling to see KJ be able to get back in there and make strides and be able to throw the ball well," defensive end Jordan Domineck said. "He's running well. He's playing really well. And Malik, obviously knowing he's still out there giving KJ competition.

"Both of them are fighting for the QB1 spot right now. It's just nice to know that we have two QBs that are really devoted to the team and willing to put their all onto the field."

Added defensive back Hudson Clark, "You can see if people come back from that injury, a head injury, they play a little hesitant. He's gotten back in there. He's making the throws. He's running the ball. I think it's going to be a big help and key for us this week."

Fastballs

Operating the first offense during fastball starts, KJ Jefferson ran a keeper over the left side to kick off the sequence. Jefferson completed a slant over the left side to Matt Landers on the second snap with Malik Chavis in tight coverage.

On the third play, Jefferson threw deep for Landers down the left sideline with Chavis again in close coverage and notching a pass breakup.

Malik Hornsby also ran with the first snap of the second unit. Jaedon Wilson could not hold a short throw from Hornsby on the second play, then Wilson caught a slant from him on the third rep.

The defensive backs on the first unit were cornerbacks Dwight McGlothern and Chavis, Hudson Clark at middle safety and Simeon Blair and Latavious Brini at the other spots.

First TD catch

Freshman Bryce Stephens made a leaping catch of a Malik Hornby pass at Mississippi State to complete a 54-yard touchdown play in the third quarter that pulled the Razorbacks within 27-17.

Stephens outjumped cornerback Decamerion Richardson at about the 3-yard line and made the tough catch before striding into the end zone.

It was the first touchdown catch for Stephens, who scored on an 82-yard punt return against Missouri State.

"Yeah, it was tough, but me and Malik worked all offseason and we have a connection," Stephens said. "So he just gave me a chance and I made a play. It was a good moment, but it was something I've been working on, prepared for."

Stephens said getting more playing time at Mississippi State and showing he could contribute at receiver was a boost.

"I really knew I could go do it going in, but it's just like building more confidence in quarterbacks and everyone in me," he said. "Just knowing what I'm supposed to be doing when I'm on the field and working, pushing everybody else to work harder, too."

Tired D?

The Arkansas defense, which has not gone deep on the second and third levels, was on the field for 85 snaps in Saturday's 40-17 loss at Mississippi State.

Linebacker Bumper Pool said the defense has to continue to lock in on fundamentals during the game to try to get off the field.

"Whenever you're playing and you have a lot of snaps on you and you get tired, you start reverting back, and so we've just got to continue to make sure that we're on top of our keys whenever we get tired," Pool said on Saturday.

Coach Sam Pittman was asked about the heavy snap counts leading to fatigue at his Monday news conference.

"We've got a lot of guys having to play a lot of reps," Pittman said. "Part of that is, obviously, we are not doing as well on offense. Part of it is, they have to get off the field ... with some opportunities to pick and things of that nature, they have to get off the field. Fourth downs, things of that nature.

"But yeah, we're just not as deep right now as we were last year. Last year we brought back 19 super seniors, so you had an older group of guys that had played, whether they were starters or not. And it's just a little bit different."

Pittman said the coaching staff is giving some of the veteran players lighter workloads at practice during the week to keep them fresher for Saturday.

"We are taking care of some of them in practice," he said. "But we've got to go win on Saturday, and that will help some of the tiredness, the ailments and the week off will help it as well."

In the middle

Junior Hudson Clark is now taking first-team reps at middle safety, a position he moved to last week and played against Mississippi State. The previous 13 starts in his career have come at cornerback.

Jalen Catalon, who is out for the season, was the starter at the spot, and defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman have gone through others there, including Khari Johnson, who was hurt last week.

"At first it was a little different view, because you're in the middle of the field," Clark said. "But Coach Odom, Coach Bowman, they've really helped me get in the film room and see the play first there, and then when it comes on the field, it's easy.

"I think that's kind of big in the transition that's helping me, is the film room. So whenever we get in practice and get those repetitions, it builds instincts."

Coach Sam Pittman praised Clark for moving to the spot and being in position last week, even though he was barreled through a couple of times by Mississippi State's big backs.

"He came up in the hole a few times, and ol' 7 [Jo'quavious Marks] ran hard, didn't he? It might be out of position a little bit to come down in that A gap, but he was the best option that we had.

"About Hudson Clark, you can count on him. He's going to be there. Now, he catches a little heck from the fans and all this, but you can count on him. You can do a lot with a guy who is loyal to the program."

Tube talk

The Arkansas at BYU game was selected for coverage by ESPN after being an optional pick for ABC a couple of weeks ago.

The ESPN announcing crew is scheduled to be Dave Pasch on play by play, former Oklahoma nose guard Dusty Dvoracek as the analyst and Tom Luginbill as sideline reporter.