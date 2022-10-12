• Letitia James, New York attorney general, changed the rules of a gun buyback program after one person exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk and turning them in for $21,000.

• Halit Sert, a Danish prosecutor, called it "a serious form of socially destructive crime" as a man was sentenced to three years in prison for laundering almost $10 million by repeatedly driving to Sweden with about $261,000 each trip.

• Abba Isa Tijani of Nigeria's museums commission said "the entire world is welcome to join in this new way of doing things" as 31 culturally precious objects were returned by the Smithsonian Institution, the National Gallery of Art and a Rhode Island museum.

• Odette Libert, 81, was not happy while waiting in line at a gas station amid a strike that's got fuel pumps running dry, saying, "This is not acceptable in France, just because a few people want to annoy the world; it's their problem, not the problem of all French people."

• Paul Clement, former U.S. solicitor general, will represent Maine lobster fishers in their case against new laws to protect whales, saying they threaten an iconic American industry and "everyone who has ever enjoyed a lobster can appreciate this."

• Eddie Daniels, mayor of Vienna, Ga., helped a mother and three children escape from an SUV stalled on the tracks with a train fast approaching, breaking his ankle and cutting his head eight stitches' worth, but "I'm out here just doing God's work; that's what we're supposed to do."

• Kevin Keefe of the Coast Guard said "it's difficult for us to describe how lucky they were" when three men whose boat sank off the Louisiana coast were rescued thanks to a text message from a nearly drained cellphone after they survived more than a day despite being attacked by sharks.

• Katie Kobiljak, a passenger on an Amtrak train that lost power, turning the 5½-hour trip from Detroit to Chicago into a 19-hour ordeal, noted, "You could use the bathroom, but it was like using a Porta Potty, and that's not great."

• Paul Peatross Jr., a judge in Charlottesville, Va., ruled that a museum that wants to melt a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee must tell those who are suing to stop the plan where the statue is located, prompting a lawyer to chime in, "This is not like the secret recipe for Colonel Sanders' Chicken."