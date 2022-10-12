Judge to decide eligibility of Eureka Springs mayoral candidate with 20-year sealed felony

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Prosecutors say a candidate for mayor of Eureka Springs can't legally run for the office because he has a felony conviction on his record.

Beau Zar Satori -- an artist, gallery operator and former mayor -- said in a Carroll County Circuit Court hearing on Tuesday that the conviction, which is sealed, stems from him being late with a sales-tax payment to the state 20 years ago.

"They keep trying to make it sound like something infamous, when actually it's failure to file a tax form on time," Satori said during Tuesday's court hearing. "At the time that this occurred in 2002, the then-prosecuting attorney was offering to drop the charges if I would resign [as mayor]."

Satori didn't resign but he didn't run for re-election in 2002. Articles in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at the time noted that Satori didn't run for re-election because of the charges pending against him. He served as mayor of Eureka Springs from 1999 to 2003.

Shortly afterward, Satori said, he agreed to plead guilty to one count in lieu of 86 more late payment charges being filed against him -- all for missing tax payment deadlines.

"I agreed to sign a plea agreement for one felony in the event that it would be expunged and cleared," Satori told Circuit Judge Scott Jackson on Tuesday.

Satori made that agreement with a prosecutor and a judge a decade or so before Arkansas Sen. Bart Hester introduced Senate Bill 650 of the 2019 regular session of the Legislature. That bill became Act 894 of 2019.

Act 894 prohibits a person convicted of a public trust crime from filing as a candidate for constitutional office or from running as a candidate for public office.

It's codified as Arkansas Code Annotated 21-8-305.

Section (b)(1) reads: "The sealing of any public trust crime or any similar offense under the Comprehensive Criminal Record Sealing Act of 2013, § 16-90-1401 et seq., or any sealing or expungement act in any jurisdiction shall not restore a privilege, eligibility, or qualification to file as a candidate for, run as a candidate for, or hold an elected office under this section."

If a person's case is sealed under the statue mentioned above, or another one in any jurisdiction, "evidence of the plea, finding, and conduct underlying the plea or finding shall be admissible in a court of competent jurisdiction for an action concerning the person's filing for, candidacy for, or holding of an elected office," according to Section 3 of § 21-8-305.

Tim Parker, another attorney, filed a motion to intervene in the case on behalf of Benjamin Sharum, saying if Satori isn't allowed to run his name should be removed from the Nov. 8 election ballot.

According to a writ of mandamus filed by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Craig Parker, the Carroll County Board of Election Commissioners has "already prepared the ballot for use by the electors of Eureka Springs," and the only means of preventing any votes being cast for Satori would be to annul his certification and refrain from tabulating his votes.

Judge Jackson continued the hearing until next Tuesday so that Satori's attorney, Curtis Hogue, could attend. Satori said his attorney was at the Grand Canyon.

After the hearing, Satori said the issue concerned "an untested act that they passed in 2019, which is essentially a state reneging on all agreements for expunging and sealing records which is how the case was conducted in the past."

Also after the hearing, Prosecuting Attorney Tony Rogers said his office doesn't have "a dog in the hunt."

"I'm not concerned with the politics of Eureka Springs, just concerned with enforcing the current state of the law as it is written right now," said Rogers. "Under the old law, he was expunged. Prior to 2019, he could have run, I think. But they changed the law in 2019, the Legislature did. You can't run for political office even if you're expunged."

Other candidates for mayor include the incumbent, Robert "Butch" Berry, Brandon Cox and Tracy Johnson.