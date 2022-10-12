Late push can’t get Hogs to match play

The University of Arkansas' men's golf team climbed from seventh place into a tie for fifth in Tuesday's final stroke-play round of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, but it wasn't enough for the Razorbacks to advance to today's match-play portion at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

Arkansas' 10-under 278 round left the Razorbacks two strokes out of the fourth and final match-play spot. North Carolina captured the top seed in today's final with an 11-under 277, as the Tar Heels finished the three-day stroke-play portion of the tournament at 43 under, 37 shots ahead of the Razorbacks. They will play Florida State today in the championship, while Stanford and Texas will tangle for third place.

Segundo Pinto moved up nine spots into a tie for 23rd overall after his 4-under 68 led the way for the Razorbacks, while Julian Perico completed his impressive three days to finish in a tie for fourth place after a 2-under 70 left him at 9 under. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (t-20, even par) and Manuel Lozada (28th, 3 over) also added a pair of 70s for the Razorbacks, who tied last year's champion tournament champion Notre Dame for fifth. Matthew Griggs (33rd, 8 over) was the remaining Razorback to compete.

David Ford of North Carolina won the individual championship after his 70 left him at 16 under. Teammates Austin Greaser (tied for 4th), Peter Fountain (t-6), Ryan Burnett (t-6) and Dylan Menante (t-10) all had top-10 finishes for the Tar Heels.

Competing as an individual, Patrick Mwendapole of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff finished tied for 40th at 18 over.

On the women's side, the Arkansas women completed their final round at 4 over to finish the tournament at 11 over and last in the seven-team field, 30 strokes behind first-place Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons will play Stanford in today's match-play championship, while Duke and South Carolina will meet for third place.

Miriam Ayora had the best Arkansas finish, a tie for 8th at 3 under, 7 strokes behind individual champion Rachel Kuehn of Wake Forest. Kajal Mistry (t-18, 1 over), Julia Gregg (t-29, 10 over), Giovanna Fernandez (t-29, 10 over) and Reagan Zibliski (t-29, 10 over) were the other Razorback finishers.