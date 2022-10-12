Informed decisions

As I was trying to read through the proposed amendments in a recent paper, I wished someone would do a summary in plain English cutting through all the legal mumbo-jumbo. And lo and behold, here is one of my favorite columnists doing exactly that.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Gwen Faulkenberry, for taking the time and energy to answer my wish. I didn't think any of them would get my vote, and now I know for sure that none of them deserve to pass.

I posted this on Facebook and many of my friends thanked me for sharing. So few people subscribe to newspapers today and they miss important articles which would help them make informed decisions.

SARAH BRESHEARS

Sherwood

About legalizing 'pot'

In her Saturday letter, Louise Henderson vehemently opposed recreational pot and made some very good points, all of which I agree with, but then endorsed Chris Jones for governor, who is openly endorsing it.

The proponents of legalizing recreational use claim it is only for those over 21. Really? Those under 21 already have it and I doubt they will pay taxes to get it. Much cheaper to get it from their usual sources. Young people aren't able to buy alcohol, but they easily manage to get it, and drugs are abundant and available. Just last week in Arkansas a high school student was discovered using marijuana on a school bus and also had a gun in his backpack.

The money-hungry who are pushing this aren't interested in the facts, just the profits to fill their greedy pockets. Never mind the damage this will do with a much higher level of THC than used to be in it. Please do not approve another drug to impair our people.

JOCEIL WOODS

Searcy

It needed to be said

Re column by Rex Nelson on Sunday: Finally. Finally, Rex Nelson, with the help of Fitz Hill, has written the column that should have been written years ago. You have hit the nail on the head, Rex. I hope the mayor and police chief read the Democrat-Gazette. Are we going back to the cowboy era in the 1800s when every cowboy had a holster on his hip and shootings took place on all the streets, all the time?

Thanks, Rex, for saying it. A column like that was long overdue.

JERRY BACH

Hot Springs Village

Use common sense

Election season has now entered its full promise mode. It will tug at your heartstrings, promising everything for everybody with no one paying a cent.

I beg you to look at each of the issues, study in depth, and then vote using common sense. In my opinion, the emotional voter is a loser; furthermore, a burden to the future generations.

WILLIAM F. JEBB

Cabot

Uniquely qualified

It's that time of the year when Arkansans get to pick their top political leaders who will essentially rule their lives for various periods of time. Women, especially, need to pay attention as they slip into second-class-hood.

We have the Rs, the Ds, the Ls, sundry others and the ever present "write-ins." There are those who will vote their tribal letters automatically, giving their choices little thought. Then--hopefully--there will be those who'll choose candidates in thoughtful-voter mode. Then there's a whole crowd of those who have had ample time to consider their choices and are still "undecided" when they arrive at the voting booth. (I never understood that.)

I will be voting my conscience, with the common good of Arkansas in mind, for the "UQ" ticket: Uniquely Qualified. Off the top, I eliminate people with a public history of skirting the truth for prevaricating bosses. (Dishonesty is high on my moral checklist.) I discount their resumes when their have scant or no experience for the job they seek. I follow generations of wise family advice, like my dad's ("vote for the smart guy") and mom's ("vote for the nicer one.") A candidate's DNA is totally irrelevant, too. (My parents were successful restaurateurs, but I'd stink at it.)

Being under-educated for the big-hat job is a deal-breaker, too. Governors have to deal with so many individuals, needs, perspectives, emergencies and challenges that a formidable, broad education among a variety of disciplines (including science) is a major plus. And if you add in charm, wit, warmth, compassion, creativity and a powerful moral core, you're almost done.

We can pick someone who wants the job with all the trappings of power and prestige, or we can choose someone who actually wants to do the job, with its headaches, long days, late nights, interminable meetings, legislators' egos and all that's required to move Arkansas out of 44th position among the states.

We can choose Dr. Chris Jones. Mom and Dad would be proud.

LINDA A. FARRELL

Bella Vista