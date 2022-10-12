Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock firefighters extinguish dumpster fire at Walgreens

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 1:34 p.m.
Firefighters respond to a fire in the back of Walgreens on Cantrell and Mississippi in Little Rock on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Little Rock firefighters extinguished a dumpster fire at a pharmacy on Cantrell Road Wednesday, according to a department spokesperson.

Capt. Doug Coffman said the department received a call about the fire at Walgreens, 7601 Cantrell Road, around 11:10 a.m.

“The call notes stated there was a small amount of smoke inside the rear of the structure. Our guys used specialized fans to remove that from the building,” he said in a text message Wednesday afternoon.

The captain said the dumpster fire was put out within minutes of responding to the scene and was a “pretty simple call."

According to Coffman, no injuries were reported.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT