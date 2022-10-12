Little Rock firefighters extinguish dumpster fire at Walgreens

Little Rock firefighters extinguished a dumpster fire at a pharmacy on Cantrell Road Wednesday, according to a department spokesperson.

Capt. Doug Coffman said the department received a call about the fire at Walgreens, 7601 Cantrell Road, around 11:10 a.m.

“The call notes stated there was a small amount of smoke inside the rear of the structure. Our guys used specialized fans to remove that from the building,” he said in a text message Wednesday afternoon.

The captain said the dumpster fire was put out within minutes of responding to the scene and was a “pretty simple call."

According to Coffman, no injuries were reported.



