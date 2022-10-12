Little Rock shooting is fatal for 34-year-old; another man injured

One man was killed and another was injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting on West 12th Street in Little Rock, according to a tweet from the city's Police Department.

At around 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at 4423 West 12th St., about a half-mile west of the Little Rock Police Department's 12th Street Substation. Police had received a report of a shooting, and they encountered two people who had gunshot wounds, the tweet states.

Police initially thought the injuries were non-life-threatening, but one victim died later Wednesday. That victim was a 34-year-old man whose name was not released.

The other victim, who police spokesman Mark Edwards said is also a man, was not identified in the tweet. That victim was in stable condition late Wednesday, the tweet stated.

Edwards could not provide any information about a suspect late Wednesday. He said police were still trying to determine the events that led up to the shooting.