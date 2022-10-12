LR shooting leaves

3 injured Tuesday

Little Rock police were investigating a shooting that left three people wounded on Booker Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department.

Two of the victims were stable but still in critical condition after the shooting in the 2400 block of Booker Street, while a third had non-life-threatening injuries, the tweet states.

No further information was given about the victims, and no suspect was identified. Police spokesman Mark Edwards declined to give ages or sexes of the victims Tuesday night.

Police plan to release more information when it is available, the tweet states.

Traffic stop results

in drug, gun arrest

Little Rock police early Monday arrested a man who fled a traffic stop, crashed his vehicle, and had drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers tried to pull over Tevion Sampson, 19, of Little Rock, near Portsmouth and Trent drives around 1:15 a.m. after they reportedly saw him run a stop sign, the report said.

Sampson did not stop and ran another stop sign before crashing near 32 Clifton Drive, where he fled on foot before being eventually arrested, police said. Police said they found a Glock pistol that had been modified to fire fully automatically along the route that Sampson ran and a second Glock in his vehicle along with bags of suspected marijuana and a digital scale.

Sampson faces four felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, a drug possession count and a drug paraphernalia count -- as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, fleeing on foot and reckless driving. He also faces traffic citations for running stop signs, driving without a license and having fictitious tags.