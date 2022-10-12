



Planning Commission to hold public hearing

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd., to consider the following:

• A zoning change request from R-2 (Suburban Residential District) to C-4 (Regional Commercial/Open Display District) for a split-zoned property at 825 Airport Road for Ozark Home Center.

• Preliminary Plat and Development Plan Application for the five-lot McHenry Estates subdivision at 262 Arkridge Road.

• Large-scale Development Site Plan Application for a new bowling alley and arcade, The Hangout on Lake Hamilton, at 4766 Central Ave.

• Zoning change request from R-4 (Medium/High-Density Residential District) and C-4 (Regional Commercial/Open Display District) to C-TR (Commercial Transitional District) for 15.77 acres of property at 520 Lakeshore Drive for The Cabins at Rocky Ridge.

• Rezone correction for an error in previous city action, changing the zoning from RL (Lake Area Residential District) to PD (Planned Development) at 401 Burchwood Bay Road.

The lobby of City Hall will be used as overflow, as needed. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel, http://www.youtube.com/cityofhotsprings, and on City12 Resort TV, which will also broadcast it live at 6 p.m.

Fiber optic work affects part of Carpenter Dam

The southbound lane of Carpenter Dam Road, between Malvern Avenue and Reese Way, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for fiber optic repair work.

Detour signs, barricades and flaggers will be in place, and motorists should use caution when traveling in this area.



