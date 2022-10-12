North Little Rock police search for missing K-9

North Little Rock police are searching for a missing K-9, according to an early Wednesday tweet from the department.

Officers said Rakkie is a tan, black and brown Malinois.

He was last seen in the 24000 block of Foxridge Road and running into the woods in Pulaski County, according to the tweet.

Police also said Rakkie walks with a noticeable limp and has a brown collar with his name on it.

The tweet encourages people who see Rakkie not to approach him and instead call a local police department, or the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-758-1234.