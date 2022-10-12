Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas Department of Community Corrections

• Gary Cook, 28, of 2380 John Montgomery Circle in Pea Ridge was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Cook was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Sarah Waldrip, 35, of 115 Orchard Drive in Gentry was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Waldrip was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

• Kevin Lewis, 41, of 2142 N. Tull Ave. #3 in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Lewis was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.