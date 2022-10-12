Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Ex-Angels employee sentenced

A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn't react when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read his sentence. Kay faced at least 20 years in prison on one of the two counts. There was no reaction from Skaggs' widow and mother or members of Kay's family, including one of his sons who testified on his behalf before sentencing. Prosecutors presented evidence of Kay, 48, making derogatory comments about Skaggs, his family, prosecutors and jurors in phone calls and emails after he was convicted in February. Kay was convicted on one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy. A coroner's report said Skaggs, 27, had choked to death and that a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was in his system.

Yankees reliever needs surgery

New York Yankees rookie reliever Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, an injury that will cause him to miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2023 season. New York Manager Aaron Boone said before Tuesday's division series opener against Cleveland that Effross felt discomfort when throwing Friday on an off day. An MRI revealed the tear. Effross was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 1 for minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski. The 28-year-old right-hander had a 2.13 ERA over 12 2/3 innings and 13 games with New York, striking out 12 and walking four. He was 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA overall with 4 saves in 60 games this season for the Cubs and Yankees. Viewed as a possible closer because of injuries to and struggles of Aroldis Chapman, Clay Holmes and Chad Green, Effross made eight appearances for New York and then was sidelined by a strained right shoulder between Aug. 20 and Sept. 24. He returned to make 5 more appearances and allowed 2 hits and 0 runs in 4 1/3 innings, the last a one-inning, 10-pitch outing at Texas on Oct. 3.

MOTOR SPORTS

Stewart-Haas team fined more

NASCAR hit Stewart-Haas Racing with an additional $200,000 in fines Tuesday after ruling Cole Custer and the No. 41 team manipulated the final lap of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That brings SHR's monetary fines to $300,000 over the last week; Kevin Harvick, one of the most outspoken drivers about safety concerns with NASCAR's new Next Gen car, was penalized along with his crew chief when his Ford failed a post-Talladega inspection. On Sunday, Custer appeared to deliberately hold up a line of traffic on Charlotte's road course as teammate Chase Briscoe stormed past in a desperate effort to gain additional positions to avoid playoff elimination. Briscoe finished ninth, good enough to bump reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs as the field was trimmed from 12 drivers to eight. Briscoe earned the eighth and final spot in the next round of the playoffs by two points over Larson.

FOOTBALL

Adams facing punishment

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a person to the ground as he left the field following Monday night's loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams' actions following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, with possible punishment including a fine or suspension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn't made the review public. NFL Network first reported that Adams could face discipline. As Adams left the field, he pushed what appeared to be a member of a camera crew to the ground as he headed into the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel to the locker room. "He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground," Adams said after the game. "I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me. Adams had 3 catches for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game. He has 29 catches for 414 yards and 5 TDs so far in his first season with the Raiders.

BASKETBALL

Hornets guard has ankle sprain

The Charlotte Hornets breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday after an MRI on All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprained left ankle and revealed no significant long-term injury. The Hornets said Ball's return to full basketball activities will be "determined by his response to rehab and treatment and further updates on his status will be provided as appropriate." It's unclear whether Ball will miss the Hornets' season-opener on Oct. 19 at San Antonio. Ball left Monday night's game after Washington's Anthony Gill stepped on his foot while he was driving toward the basket. Ball collapsed to the floor and remained there for several minutes before getting up, limping to the foul line and shooting two free throws. He then exited the game and headed to the locker room. Hornets Coach Steve Clifford said Terry Rozier would start at point guard if Ball is out for the season opener.