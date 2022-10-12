100 years ago

Oct. 12, 1922

• John Clayton addressed the Arkansas Radio Association at its first formal meeting on "Vacuum Tubes." Dr. Charles C. Reid, president of the association, said that the organization was formed to promote interest in radio and to further its study locally. It is planned during the winter to present programs at which papers will be read by well-known radio engineers and experts throughout the county. Research will be made in advanced radio, sets will be made and different methods of "looking up" studied.

50 years ago

Oct. 12, 1972

• Maj. T.L. Goodwin, commander of the Highway Safety Section of the State Police, announced that the State Police would begin a strict enforcement campaign against pedestrians soliciting rides on state highways and the Interstate Highway System. Major Goodwin said that in the last two years, 29 pedestrians have been killed on Arkansas interstate highways. He also said there were three state statutes dealing with pedestrians that will be strictly enforced. They are Statute 75-628, that prohibits pedestrians from crossing at any place other than a crosswalk, and Minute Order 64-144 of the state Highway Department, that prohibits the use of any controlled access highway for parades, pedestrians, bicycles and any other nonmotorized traffic.

25 years ago

Oct. 12, 1997

• Herbie Byrd, a veteran radio newscaster, is heading a drive by the Arkansas Broadcasters Association to raise $70,000 for an exhibit in the Museum of Discovery, scheduled to open next year in the Arkansas Museum of Science and History... The museum approached the broadcasters during the summer about including an exhibit of Arkansas broadcasting history -- radio and television -- in the planned telecommunications area of the museum. "Arkansas has a rich history of broadcasting," says Byrd, himself a big part of that history. Byrd says that there is no complete documentation of the broadcast industry in the state. Ray Poindexter wrote a booklet covering the early years, he says, but died several years ago and much has changed since then... The broadcasters association is one of the oldest such organization in the state, going back 50 years.

10 years ago

Oct. 12, 2012

BENTONVILLE -- Simple in composition but rich in color, abstract impressionist painter Mark Rothko's No. 210/No. 211 (Orange) is considered a watershed work in the artist's career and a significant acquisition for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art... The work is the centerpiece of a new Crystal Bridges group exhibition "See the Light: The Luminist Tradition in American Art," which opens to the public Saturday... Arne Glimcher, president and founder of The Pace Gallery in New York and a friend of the late Rothko, was quoted in The Wall Street Journal as saying the price was likely about $25 million, but he wouldn't comment on that Thursday... Some see the acquisition of Orange as an answer to criticism that the Crystal Bridges collection is light in the area of major post-World War II works.