Planners OK additional amenities including pool, more parking for RV park in southwest Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Planning Commission allowed a planned recreational vehicle park on the southwest part of town to have more amenities than originally granted with its vote Monday.

Commissioners voted 7-1 to change the conditional land use permit for Pigskin Park on about 43½ wooded acres southwest of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Finger Road and bisected by Farmington Branch.

The original permit, granted by the commission in January, allowed for access to water and sewer service with up to 172 RV stalls west of the stream. A pavilion, restrooms, security kiosk and gates were also approved for the east side of the site.

The new plan added an outdoor pool, dog park, playground, sports courts and parking lot for the additional amenities.

Taylor Lindley with Crafton Tull told commissioners the park will be marketed as a premium RV experience, specifically geared toward Razorback game day crowds.