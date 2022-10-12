PLP planning $16M expansion in Rogers

Preformed Line Products Company is investing $16 million in an expansion project that’s expected to bring new jobs to its Rogers facility, an operation that already employs more than 450.

“This latest expansion will add to our plastic injection molding capabilities and provide much-needed relief in the warehousing and shipping areas of the plant,” plant manager Dan Harryman said in a statement.

The addition is expected to be finished in December and adds 82,000 square feet, making the company’s manufacturing facility 423,000 square feet in total. Publicly traded PLP is based in Ohio and has locations in 20 countries.

The maker of energy and telecommunications products began operations in Rogers in 1969. It recently added 75 workers and plans to add 50 more to support the expansion, according to a release.

The new project qualified for incentives from the State of Arkansas including the Advantage Arkansas and Tax Back programs.











