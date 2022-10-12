Red Wolves search for consistency





JONESBORO -- With Arkansas State halfway through its 2022 season, safety Justin Parks was asked how he thought the Red Wolves have fared relative to his preseason expectations.

"We didn't put in all of that hard work just to win two out of the six games we've played," Parks said.

It's not that cut and dried.

Two of those four losses came against a pair of top-25 teams. In its other two defeats, ASU (2-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) had second-half leads but was unable to close games out.

But, in many more words, second-year head coach Butch Jones agreed with Parks' sentiment.

"No, we have not, in my opinion, met expectations and we have not met our full potential yet. But we've got six games to go in order to do that," Jones said Tuesday during his weekly media availability. "Are we getting closer to that? Absolutely, we're getting closer to it. Unfortunately, when you play quality opponents as we have, it's not showing up on the scoreboard.

"I always talk about, 'Does a team play up to its full potential?' We never talk about winning championships. We focus on the process of what it takes to play winning football. And again, that's something that's been embedded in me and everywhere I've been."

ASU's defense has taken a step forward. Although the Red Wolves are still allowing more than 400 yards per game, they rank 92nd nationally -- a change from last season when they spent most of the year among the bottom 10 units.

When comparing the first five games of 2021 to the first five games of this season, ASU's defense was the nation's second-most improved in both total defense and rush defense.

At the same time, injuries have slowed the Red Wolves from reaching that "full potential" to which Jones alluded. Six of ASU's starters last weekend against James Madison have either missed games or been significantly limited by injury, not to mention right tackle Robert Holmes, who suffered a season-ending injury against Memphis in September.

"A lot of young players are having to grow up in a hurry from a maturity standpoint, from a competitive standpoint, in terms of the ability to play the play," Jones said.

"Every play has a life of its own, and whether you have success or whether the play doesn't go your way, you have to let it go. You've got to learn from it and you've got to move on. Sometimes, still, we're having a play that occurred three or four plays earlier beat us down the road, and you have to have that maturity to move on."

Those mental lapses reared their head again against James Madison. Although the Red Wolves didn't have a lead in the fourth quarter, they were a possession away from potentially tying the game against the Dukes -- ASU trailed 28-20 with 10 minutes remaining before giving up 14 unanswered points.

With quarterback James Blackman's offensive weapons likely to be as healthy this weekend as they've been at any point this season -- Jones said running back Johnnie Lang should be available Saturday at Southern Mississippi and wide receiver Champ Flemings added that he's nearing 100% fitness -- the Red Wolves will have the opportunity to the ball rolling on a better second half of 2022.

"Just getting back to focusing on the small details [is key]," Flemings said. "Taking care of the football, creating some more explosive plays when we those opportunities, and I think those two things -- winning that double positive -- will help put ourselves in position to get some more wins."



