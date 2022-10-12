Retailers, factories sitting on inventory

Multiple industries across Arkansas and surrounding states are swamped with excess inventories, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank, and consumers likely will see more discounts through the holidays.

Retailers and manufacturers have been stockpiling critical goods to overcompensate for pandemic-driven shortages and delivery disruptions that follow global supply-chain snarls. Both sectors "have added record amounts of inventory during the pandemic," the Fed's St. Louis office reported in its quarterly survey of regional businesses.

Consumers are likely to benefit from discounts and falling prices heading into the Christmas holiday-buying season. "This might result in immediate lower prices, particularly for durable goods and seasonal items like clothing and household appliances," Nathan Jefferson, the Fed economist who wrote the report, said Tuesday.

Companies across the logistics, manufacturing and retail sectors were holding inventories either above or below desired levels in the second quarter. Business inventories have been robust all year and monthly growth continues at a pace not seen in nearly 40 years.

Nationwide, retailers had stored a record $732 billion of inventory through July, up 21% from a year ago, according to the Census Bureau. And, with seasonal clothing and style changes on the horizon, retailers will be motivated to shed inventory, Jefferson said.

"They made these orders several quarters ago and they're finally coming in while consumer spending has shifted [down]," Jefferson said. "They don't want to take on these costs for too long."

It's a delicate balancing act that could tip in favor of American buyers through the end of the year, Jefferson said. "It looks like retailers might offload these goods at discounted prices," he said. "Storing and warehousing these products until next summer is really something they want to avoid.

"As we move forward into the remainder of this year," Jefferson said, "that is something that could lead to discounted-price activity."

Walmart "reported significant inventories in the second quarter," Jefferson said, noting the global retailer is mirroring industry woes. "They're one of the high-profile examples of this."

For manufacturers, increased inventories were necessary to overcome supply-chain disruptions. Depleted inventory can idle a factory or result in significant production delays. Storing materials is a safety net to avoid the risks of just-in-time delivery.