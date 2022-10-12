Russia pushes air attack; Zelenskyy seeks defenses





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the U.N. human rights office described as "particularly shocking" and amounting to potential war crimes.

Air raid warnings sounded throughout Ukraine for a second straight morning as officials advised residents to conserve energy and stock up on water. The strikes have knocked out power across the country and pierced the relative calm that had returned to Kyiv and many other cities far from the war's front lines.

Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers condemned the bombardment and said they would "stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes." Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine's people.

Russia launched the widespread attacks in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged the Kerch Bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged that Ukrainian special services masterminded the blast. The Ukrainian government has applauded it but not claimed responsibility.

During the past two days Russia fired more than 100 missiles and dozens of drones at Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the G-7 leaders during a virtual meeting. While Ukraine shot down many of them, he said his country needs "more modern and effective" air defense systems.





The Pentagon earlier announced plans to deliver the first two advanced NASAMs anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks. The systems, which Kyiv has long wanted, will provide medium- to long-range defense against missile attacks.

In a phone call Tuesday with Zelenskyy, President Joe Biden "pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems," the White House said.

Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. and Germany for speeding up delivery of the first of four promised IRIS-T air defense systems. Ukraine's defense minister tweeted that the German system had just arrived, and that a "new era" of air defense for Ukraine had begun.

Zelenskyy also urged the G-7 leaders to respond "symmetrically" to the attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector by doing more to stop Russia from profiting off its exports of oil and gas.

"Such steps can bring peace closer," he said. "They will encourage the terrorist state to think about peace, about the unprofitability of war."

Ukrainian officials said the diffuse strikes on power plants and civilian areas made no "practical military sense." However, Putin's supporters had urged the Kremlin for weeks to take tougher action in Ukraine and criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing battlefield setbacks.

Pro-Kremlin pundits lauded the attacks as an appropriate response to Kyiv's successful counteroffensives. Many of them argued that Moscow should keep up the intensity to win a war now in its eighth month.

The head of Britain's cyber-intelligence agency, Jeremy Fleming, said Tuesday in a rare public speech that Russia is running out of military supplies and struggling to fill its ranks.





"Russia's forces are exhausted," Fleming said. "The use of prisoners as reinforcements, and now the mobilization of tens of thousands of inexperienced conscripts, speaks of a desperate situation."

ENERGY, CIVILIANS TARGETED

Like Monday's strikes, the bombardment Tuesday struck both energy infrastructure and civilian areas.

One person was killed when 12 missiles slammed into the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, setting off a large fire, the State Emergency Service said. A local official said the missiles hit a school, residential buildings and medical facilities.

Energy facilities in the western Lviv and Vinnytsia regions also took hits. Officials said Ukrainian forces shot down an inbound Russian missile before it reached Kyiv, but the capital region experienced rolling power outages as a result of the previous day's strikes.

The State Emergency Service said 19 people died and 105 people were wounded in Monday's strikes. At least five of the victims were in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. More than 300 cities and towns lost power.

A spokesperson for the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Tuesday that strikes on "civilian objects," including infrastructure such as power plants, could qualify as a war crime.

"Damage to key power stations and lines ahead of the upcoming winter raises further concerns for the protection of civilians and in particular the impact on vulnerable populations," Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva. "Attacks targeting civilians and objects indispensable to the survival of civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law."

As Russian forces pounded three districts around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant overnight, Ukraine's state nuclear operator said the Russian kidnapped the plant's deputy human resources director.





Russians previously detained the facility's general director and released him following pressure from International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Grossi met Tuesday with Putin in St. Petersburg and urged him to agree to a "safety and security protection zone" around the occupied plant to prevent a radiation disaster.

The tempo of the war in the past month fanned concerns that Moscow might broaden the battlefield and resort to using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. As Ukraine's counteroffensives in the east and south forced Russia's troops to retreat from some areas, a cornered Kremlin ratcheted up Cold War-era rhetoric.

Moscow would only employ nuclear weapons if the Russian state faced imminent destruction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday. Speaking on state TV, he accused the West of encouraging false speculation about the Kremlin's intentions.

Russia's nuclear doctrine envisions "exclusively retaliatory measures intended to prevent the destruction of the Russian Federation as a result of direct nuclear strikes or the use of other weapons that raise the threat for the very existence of the Russian state," Lavrov said.

In Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would hold annual war exercises testing the state of readiness of its nuclear capabilities next week as scheduled.

Asked whether it was the wrong time for them, Stoltenberg replied: "It would send a very wrong signal now if we suddenly cancelled a routine, longtime-planned exercise because of the war in Ukraine."

Stoltenberg called Putin's rhetoric "irresponsible" but said he believes "Russia knows that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought."

NATO as an organization does not possess nuclear weapons. They remain under the control of three member countries -- the United States, the U.K. and France.

The G-7, leaders who held the emergency meeting in response to Monday's attack, said the "indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime" and reaffirmed their "commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The pledge appeared to come in response to Kremlin warnings that Western military assistance, including training Ukrainian soldiers in NATO countries and feeding real-time satellite data to target Russian forces, increasingly made Ukraine's allies parties to the conflict.

PROTESTERS IN PRAGUE

In the Czech Republic, Ukrainians rallied Tuesday in the capital of Prague for the second straight evening to condemn this week's barrage of Russian missile strikes against cities across Ukraine and to demand more weapons from the West to protect their nation.

The protesters held blue-and-yellow crosses with the names of the cities hit by the Russian missiles.

"Ukraine needs air defenses to be able to prevent the massacres of the civilian population and destruction of our cities," Anastasiia Sihnaievska told the crowd.

"We are protecting our right to live," said Sihnaievska, who fled her town of Zhytomyr because of the Russian invasion.

Protesters unveiled a giant Ukrainian flag and displayed banners that read "Air defense systems for Ukraine," "We will not forget, We will not forgive," and "Stop bombing Ukraine."

"It's great that Europe supports us but we need more help," said 21-year-old Ivanna Mykuliak. A student of physics in Odesa, she came to the Czech Republic to work to help support her family in Ukraine.

Protesters who were not Ukrainian also joined the rally.

"Ukraine is fighting for us," said Julie Levkova, a Czech who helped organize the protest. "I want to use all possibilities I have here and all my energy to fight for Ukraine in the Czech Republic."

A similar rally took place in Romania's capital of Bucharest on Monday.

On Tuesday, the presidents of 10 European nations -- Czechia, Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Montenegro -- said the deadly Russian missile strikes this week against civilians in Ukraine "constitute war crimes under international law."

"On behalf of our states, we demand that Russia immediately stop attacking civilian targets," they said in a statement. "We will not cease our efforts to bring to court people responsible of yesterday's crimes."

ORBAN URGES U.S.-RUSSIA TALKS

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the United States of perpetuating the war in Ukraine by providing it with weapons and said Tuesday there should be U.S.-Russian negotiations to bring about a cease-fire.

"The Ukrainians have endless resources because they get all that from the Americans," Orban said at an event hosted by Germany's Cicero magazine and the daily Berliner Zeitung during a visit to the German capital.

Biden, he said, had gone "too far" by saying that Putin should not remain in power.

"Hope for peace is named Donald Trump," said the right-wing populist leader, an ally of the former U.S. president.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Orban has been balancing his pro-Putin sympathies with being a member of the European Union. Hungary, also a member of NATO, has backed the bloc's sanctions packages against Moscow and agreed on measures to reduce corruption as it risks losing billions of dollars in funding from Brussels over concerns about its slide toward autocracy.

Also on Tuesday, Hungarian President Katalin Novak, who is from the same party as Orban, joined her eastern European counterparts in condemning Putin's bombardment of Ukrainian cities the day before.

Orban has blamed the EU sanctions packages against Russia for surging energy prices and faltering economies. He repeated Tuesday that European sanctions were a "catastrophe."

A day earlier, as Orban met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, the Hungarian government announced that it had agreed to build a pipeline to supply Serbia with Russian oil.

During his visit, Orban also met Monday with former German chancellor Angela Merkel. If Merkel was in power in Germany "we would not have a Ukraine war," Orban said during the panel.

There should be U.S.-Russian cease-fire talks, he said, because "anyone who thinks that this war will be concluded through Russian-Ukrainian negotiations is not living in this world."

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Schreck, Yuras Karmanau, Jamey Keaten, Lorne Cook, Geir Moulson and staff members of The Associated Press and by Loveday Morris of The Washington Post.

Servicemen fire from their 152-mm gun 2A36 «Giatsint-B» howitzer from their position at Ukrainian troops at an undisclosed location in Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)



An employee cleans the debris at the remains of a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Members of a forensic team carry a plastic bag with a body inside as they work in an exhumation in a mass grave in Lyman, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



An abandoned car lies on the ground in a heavily damaged grain factory where Russians forces gathered destroyed vehicles at the recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



A man walks with a bicycle after receiving humanitarian food in Sviatohirsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



A woman grabs bread as locals receive humanitarian food in Sviatohirsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



Broken windows are seen in a historical building after Russia's rocket attack in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Russia on Monday retaliated for an attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meets the media during a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)











