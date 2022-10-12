Arkansas Public Service Commission approves Black Hills rate increase





FAYETTEVILLE — The state Public Service Commission has approved a general rate increase for Black Hills Energy, effective this month, the company said Wednesday in a news release.

The average residential natural gas customer will see a monthly increase of approximately $4, or 4.6%, based on an average monthly use. This will vary based on rate class and usage, Black Hills said.

The increase reflects "critical infrastructure investments that meet the growing demand for energy and continued resilience of the safe delivery of natural gas to more than 180,000 homes and businesses in 100 Arkansas communities," the company said.

“Our priority is delivering the safe, reliable energy that our customers depend on,” said Chad Kinsley, vice president of operations at Black Hills Energy in Arkansas. “We are committed to supporting the growth in the Arkansas communities we serve while also prudently managing costs associated with operating a safe and sustainable natural gas system.”



