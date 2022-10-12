TRACK AND FIELD

UA to host SEC Indoors

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas will host the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Randal Tyson Center on Feb. 24-25, it was announced Tuesday when the Razorbacks' schedules for the indoor and outdoor seasons were released.

Other indoor meets the UA will host are the Arkansas Invitational (Jan. 13), the Razorback Invitational (Jan. 27-28), the Tyson Invitational (Feb. 10-11) and the Arkansas Qualifier (Feb. 17.)

The NCAA Indoor Championships will be March 10-11 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Outdoor meets Arkansas will host at John McDonnell Field are the John McDonnell Invitational (April 20-21) and the Arkansas Twilight (May 5).

The SEC Championships will be held May 11-13 in Baton Rouge, the NCAA West Prelims on May 24-27 in Sacramento, Calif., and the NCAA Championships on June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

Arkansas will open the outdoor season at the Stanford Invitational on March 31-April 1.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR falls at Southeast Missouri State

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock ended its five-match road trip with a straight-set loss at Southeast Missouri State on Monday night in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The Trojans have now lost nine straight with the last win coming Sept. 16 against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Memphis.

UALR (3-17, 0-7 Ohio Valley Conference) led the second set 23-22 before three straight Trojan errors handed the Redhawks the set. Southeast Missouri (9-10, 4-3) hit .269 as a team.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

ASU men hang on to win Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

Oklahoma Christian made a final-round charge Tuesday at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, but a pair of 8-under-par 280 scores during Monday's first and second rounds lifted Arkansas State to the team title at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.

Jonesboro native Devyn Pappas cruised to the individual title, leading the Red Wolves with a 12-under-par 204 for the 54 holes. Luka Naglic and Thomas Schmidt joined Pappas in the top 10, both tying for eighth at 1-under 215.

University of Arkansas junior Christian Castillo tied for second among individuals, shooting 6-under 210.

UALR men 4th at Purdue Fall Invitational

A rough third round at Kampen Golf Course in West Lafayette, Ind., spoiled any hope of a late surge for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock at the Purdue Fall Invitational as it finished fourth among a field of 15 teams.

The Trojans posted just one round better than 76 on Tuesday -- Archie Smith shot 2-under par 70 -- as UALR finished the round at 13-over 301. UALR ended the week at 17-over par 881, 25 shots behind team-champion Tennessee.

Jansen Smith turned in the best individual week for the Trojans, tying for ninth at 2-over 218. He and Matteo Cristoni, who tied for 16th, carded the best individual 18-hole scores of the event -- Cristoni shot 5-under 67 in the opening round and Smith matched him in the second round.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA women edge ASU for title

Although Arkansas State won Tuesday's final round at Sage Meadows Golf Club in Jonesboro, Central Arkansas held on to win the Lady Red Wolves Classic with a 1-under par 863 total.

The Bears had a pair of top-10 individual finishers with Elin Kumlin finishing tied for fourth at 3-under 213 and Madison Holmes tying for ninth at 1-under 215.

ASU's Olivia Schmidt ran away with the individual title, shooting no worse than 3-under 69 in any of her three rounds en route to a 12-under 204. Elise Schultz, who played for the Red Wolves' B team, finished fourth with a 54-hole total of 4-under 212.

ASU freshman Morgan Beaulieu was the best of the other seven Red Wolves, shooting even-par 70 in the second round and ending tied for 16th at 1-over 217.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOCCER

UCA's Lapointe-Guevara takes home weekly award

University of Central Arkansas defender Rich Lapointe-Guevara was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, earning the honor for his two-goal weekend for the Bears (5-4-2, 4-1 ASUN).

Last Tuesday against Oral Roberts, the sophomore scored the final goal in a 2-2 draw.

UCA scored three goals in the final seven minutes Saturday against Queens (N.C.) to overcome a 3-1 deficit. Lapointe-Guevara scored the second of those three to bring the game level 3-3.

-- Sam Lane