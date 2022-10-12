Super Quiz: Queen

1. In which two-player board game is there a queen, king and bishop?

2. What furniture item commonly uses "queen" to denote a size?

3. In which country is there a state named Queensland?

4. What is the largest borough (area) of New York?

5. Where in the U.S. would you go to view the RMS Queen Mary?

6. In "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," this queen said, "Off with his head!"

7. Who was the lead vocalist for the rock band Queen?

8. What or who is "The Faerie Queene"?

9. What is a queen dowager?

ANSWERS

1. Chess

2. Bed

3. Australia

4. Queens

5. Port of Long Beach, California

6. Queen of Hearts (Red Queen)

7. Freddie Mercury

8. An epic poem

9. The widow of a king