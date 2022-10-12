Suspect in shootings that killed 2 people and injured another dies from self-inflicted wound, police say

The man suspected of shooting three people, two of them fatally, in Conway on Friday night and then shooting himself while fleeing police died in custody from his self-inflicted wound, authorities said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police publicly identified the victims, including the one who survived and who had been the accuser in an incident just under a year ago that led to the suspected gunman, Prince Michael Ajetunmobi, being arrested on charges of rape, aggravated assault and third-degree enhanced domestic battery, although the charges were later dropped.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette does not generally identify rape victims who have not spoken publicly about the crime.

Ajetunmobi shot himself after leading officers from the Conway Police Department and the Arkansas State Police on a chase down Interstate 40 that ended in a wooded area near the highway, according to a Facebook post from the department Friday that was updated several times.

Police said that, while fleeing on foot, Ajetunmobi shot at officers, although they did not return fire.

It was not clear from the information released when Ajetunmobi died.

Ajetunmobi was wanted after shooting his 25-year-old accuser in the rape case, along with Kori Bartholomew, 48, and Aaron Wright, 29, around 5 p.m. Friday, Conway Assistant Police Chief Chris Harris said in a text message Tuesday.

Bartholomew and Wright were dead when police found them Friday. The 25-year-old was flown to a Little Rock hospital Friday and was alive and alert Tuesday, Harris said. He said he didn't have further details on her condition.

Police said in the Facebook post that they think Ajetunmobi knew all of the victims.

Court records show Ajetunmobi was arrested by Conway police on Oct. 30, 2021, and charged with rape, aggravated assault and third-degree enhanced domestic battery.

Officers met with the accuser at her parents' house on Newcastle Drive that day and described bruises on her face and neck, according to an arrest affidavit.

The accuser, then eight weeks pregnant, told officers Ajetunmobi had hit her in an argument over money and had choked and raped her the night before.

The woman told police she spat in Ajetunmobi's face while he was raping her, but she stopped resisting, worrying it might make things worse because of other unreported instances of Ajetunmobi's violence toward her, the affidavit says.

Police took the woman to a hospital, where a sexual assault kit was administered and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

An officer met with Ajetunmobi, who had left on foot from the Newcastle Drive residence, the affidavit says. He told police he did not rape the woman.

He said he never physically harmed her, but the night before she had spat in his face, so he spat in hers.

Ajetunmobi said he and the woman had been fighting that morning because he confronted her with evidence that she and Wright, a friend of his, had been scamming him out of money he made by creating music, the affidavit says.

The affidavit notes that police did not consider Ajetunmobi a habitual offender, and he did not have prior felonies.

After his arrest, Ajetunmobi used his phone call to contact a friend, who he told he did have sex with the woman the night before, that the two of them "got into a scuffle" and that she might have a scratch or bruise from his attempts to "restrain" her, the affidavit states.

In March, however, the woman successfully appealed to have a no-contact order placed on Ajetunmobi removed, court records show. She also asked the court to drop the charges against Ajetunmobi, to which he had pleaded innocent.

"I do not want this to continue and for this to be something that follows us for the rest of our life," the woman wrote. "I have forgiven him and I believe God has, too."

The charges were dropped and the case dismissed on July 19.

Police have not said how they think Ajetunmobi knew Bartholomew.

A GoFundMe raised for the Bartholomew family, reportedly by friends, had raised $28,000 toward a $30,000 goal on Tuesday.

The manhunt began Friday evening when Conway police got a report of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and found the 25-year-old woman wounded near the intersection of U.S. 64 and Salem Road, according to the Facebook post.

Responding to a second shooting report at 5:01 p.m., police found Bartholomew dead on Newcastle Drive.

At 5:10 p.m., a third shooting report led police to the area near Donaghey Avenue and Simms Street, where Wright was found dead.

Conway police in the Facebook post thanked members of Arkansas State Police, the Faulkner County sheriff's office, the University of Central Arkansas Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service's Little Rock division, Little Rock police and the FBI's Little Rock field office for assistance in the pursuit and arrest.