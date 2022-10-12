Trial set for Miller County man charged after collision

TEXARKANA — A November trial date has been set for a man charged with negligent homicide in Miller County.

John Cochran, 41, was charged in an Oct. 14 crash that resulted in the death of Rebecca Hill French, 65, according to court records.

A jury trial has been set for Nov. 28 in Miller County Circuit Court, with a pretrial hearing Nov. 1, according to court records.

Cochran was traveling northbound on U.S. 71, and French was traveling westbound on East Third Street, when French made a left turn in a right-turn-only lane, according to a probable cause affidavit. Cochran’s 2004 BMW struck French’s 2006 Ford Taurus on the driver’s side, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary. The Taurus spun out of control and struck a vacant building.

Authorities said Cochran was driving 66 to 70 miles per hour. French was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger was taken via ambulance to a local hospital.

Cochran faces five to 20 years in prison, a fine up to $15,000 or both if convicted of negligent homicide. He is free on a $25,000 bond.



