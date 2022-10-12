UAPB, Alabama A&M move St. Louis game to Pine Bluff

The St. Louis HBCU River City Classic will be played in another river city — Pine Bluff.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M University on Wednesday evening announced the game has been moved to UAPB’s Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium. Kickoff is still set for 3 p.m. Sunday.

UAPB Athletic Director Chris Robinson said in a news release that both schools were left uncertain about the venue, which was set to be The Dome at America’s Center, the home of the NFL’s Rams until they returned to Los Angeles. Robinson said there were also questions about transportation and housing accommodations, and whether other expenses would be covered as agreed upon.

“UAPB determined it was not in the best interest of the university to incur additional expenses to travel to and lodge in St. Louis,” Robinson said.

It would have been UAPB's first game in St. Louis since 2011, when it defeated Clark Atlanta University.

All tickets purchased to the Classic, including those purchased through Ticketmaster, will be honored at Golden Lion Stadium entrance gates. Those who purchased tickets through the UAPB ticket office may request a refund, but those who purchased through Ticketmaster and want a refund must contact that ticket company.

Tickets can still be purchased online at uapblionsroar.com.

Robinson said in the news release that the Golden Lions were “thankful to our university administration and athletics department staff for quickly pivoting to ensure we are able to host Alabama A&M so that fans can still see this matchup between the football teams and experience our band and the excitement of our cheer squads. We were excited about taking our team, band, cheer squads and fans to St. Louis and hope that we’re able to do so in the near future.”

An organizer for the River City Classic could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Alabama A&M hosted UAPB last year in Huntsville, so in a standard home-and-away schedule between the Southwestern Athletic Conference rivals, UAPB had the right to host this year's meeting. However, it is not unusual for some SWAC games to be played in neutral venues; Birmingham hosts the Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M and Alabama State University, and New Orleans hosts the Bayou Classic between Grambling State and Southern universities.

St. Louis has a base of UAPB alumni, and it was a regular destination for the Golden Lions from 1994 to 2011.

“Although we are disappointed at not being able to participate in the St. Louis HBCU River City Classic, we are excited to be back on the campus at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff,” Alabama A&M Athletic Director Paul Bryant said in a release.

The scrapping of the River City Classic adds another twist to the rivalry between the Golden Lions and the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M, which owns a 21-7 all-time record against UAPB, has won the last two games in the series. Alabama A&M defeated Pine Bluff 40-33 in the spring 2021 SWAC championship, and the Bulldogs won again 52-24 in the 2021 season finale.

The teams have a history in championship games: They also met in the 2006 SWAC final, which the Bulldogs won 22-13.

UAPB last beat Alabama A&M in 2019, leaving Huntsville with a 52-34 win.