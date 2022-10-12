UNDER THE RADAR: Star City’s Austin Wilkerson

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Star City’s Austin Wilkerson.

Class: 2023

Position: Defensive back

Size: 6-1, 175 pounds

GPA: 3.9

Stats: In seven games, he has 36 tackles, 4 interceptions, 2 returned for scores, a 58-yard scoop and score, 19 pass breakups, 6 kickoff returns for 291 yards and 2 touchdowns, and 14 catches for 366 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Defensive coordinator Sam McGhee:

“He’s as tough as they come. He’s been playing with a sprained foot the last couple of weeks and hasn’t missed a beat. Works his tail off. He’s in the weight room every single day. We’re up here doing film on Sunday and there's three or four players up here working out. Austin, he’s up here lifting weights, working out, working on his speed. People have a tendency to exaggerate and we got him on hand-time like a 4.59 (40-yard dash). Right under a 4.6 several times, and that’s coming basically from hard work.

“On the offensive side of the ball, he can go get the 50-50 balls. He's going to come up with about 70% of them. He’s a great route runner with a lot of speed.”

Added about 20 pounds since sophomore season:

“If you would’ve seen this kid as a 10th grader, you would know what he’s turned into. He just totally changed himself and remade himself. He’s going to be a steal for somebody. I compare him to the (Hudson) Clark kid who plays for the Razorbacks. He’s got the skill and determination. He is a football player on both sides of the football.”



