Union sought at Starbucks

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville Starbucks store at Wedington Drive and North Salem Road is the first of the coffee shop chain's Arkansas locations to file for a union election.

According to a Tuesday release, the workers at the Fayetteville Starbucks location have filed to form a union with Workers United. The Arkansas shop is the 38th Starbucks location to petition to form a union.

The Fayetteville shop employs 21 baristas eligible to vote for the measure, according to Dylan Hartsfield, a shift supervisor at the Starbucks. More than 330 stores have filed to hold union elections, according to the release.

"I am ready to feel true partnership and have a real say in my workplace," Hartsfield, who also is the leader of the organizing committee at the store, said in a statement.

In September, the Associated Press reported 236 of Starbucks' 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize, an effort the company opposes.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, in 1944 Arkansas and Florida were the first states to enact what are commonly called "right to work" measures that prohibit employers and employee-chosen unions agreeing to contracts that require union membership as a condition of employment.