Veolia plans $600M expansion, to create 125 jobs in Gum Springs





French company Veolia will continue its push into North America with a $600 million investment in Clark County that will upgrade a facility previously operated by Alcoa.

The plant, the first of its kind to be built in the U.S. in seven years, is projected to create 125 new jobs. The thermal treatment plant breaks down hazardous-waste materials.

More details about the project will be released at an event Wednesday afternoon in Gum Springs.

The new facility will be the most advanced, environmentally efficient facility of its kind in the United States, a news release said.

“The new facility will replace the two thermal plants currently in operation on the site, which Veolia acquired in 2020 before embarking on an ambitious effort to set a new standard for the safe, sustainable handling of waste materials,” the company said.



