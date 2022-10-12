WHSD appoints new school board member

R.D. Johnson will fill the Zone 2 seat vacated by the passing of Dr. Doug Coleman on the White Hall School Board.

Johnson was appointed following a unanimous vote toward the end of Tuesday's regular board meeting. The 33-year-old businessman will serve at least through May 2023, at which point he can be reappointed for another year.

"I had been approached several times and considered running," said Johnson, a 2007 White Hall High graduate who owns Johnson's Metal Recyclers. "This opportunity, obviously out of unfortunate circumstances, arose. So, I contacted them. I wrote a letter and hoped they would consider me."

Coleman, 56, died Aug. 16. He was serving his second five-year term on the school board, which was to expire in 2024.

"We're sad we had a vacancy due to the passing of Dr. Coleman," White Hall School District Superintendent Gary Williams said, "but we are certainly excited about R.D. coming on. He's someone who has proven that he has a concern about our district and the spirit to volunteer and serve in our community. I'm excited for him. He's got kids in the district. We know he's going to do a great job, and we look forward to working with him."

Johnson indicated his intent to run for a full term. "The school board and the school district are so important to the community," Johnson said. "I just want to make sure we have a safe school and a good environment for everyone to learn. We've got great teachers, great administrators, so I just hope to learn from everyone and continue to build upon that."

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The board honored the White Hall 12-year-old Little League All-Star baseball team for their state championship and appearance in the Southwest Regional this summer.

WHSD chief financial officer Tracy Samples said the district has more than $4.9 million in the general operating fund, an increase of more than $789,000 from last year.

Williams reported the district enrollment as of Oct. 1 was 3,028. The performing arts building that has been under construction is expected to be turned over to the district by Oct. 21, he added.