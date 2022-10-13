1 man dead, 1 injured in Little Rock shooting

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting on 12th Street in Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the city's police.

Officers arrived at 4423 W. 12th St. around 4:42 p.m., after receiving a report of a shooting and encountered two people who had gunshot wounds, the tweet states.

Although police initially thought the injuries were non life-threatening, one victim, a 34-year-old man whose name was not released, died later Wednesday.

The other victim, who police spokesman Mark Edwards said is also a man, was not identified in the tweet.

He was in stable condition late Wednesday, the tweet stated.

Edwards could not provide any information about a suspect late Wednesday.

He said police were still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.