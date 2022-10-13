3 cities seek aid on water projects

Jefferson County has made headlines in recent years dealing with brown water that has recurred in smaller communities for over a decade.

Humphrey and Altheimer both have had significant deficiencies reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. Redfield has also experienced its fair share of water woes.

Mayors from each city are requesting funds from the American Recovery Plan for their water and sewer projects, a vote that will be decided by the Jefferson County Quorum Court on Monday.

During Tuesday's Quorum Court committee meeting, the mayors spoke on their issues and why they needed assistance from the county. Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson said he has been in touch with all the mayors for the past two years in hopes that the county can now provide some type of resolution.

If approved, Robinson will allocate $700,000 from the American Recovery Plan to each municipality for the purpose of water and sewer projects that would be eligible under the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Water State Revolving Fund or the EPA's Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

"We have a 100-year-old tank that is from the conception of our city," said Mayor Zola Hudson of Altheimer, adding the tank was rehabbed in 1994 and only lasted a few years. "We have many pinholes and we need a new water tank."

Hudson received a letter this summer from the state Health Department that referenced its Tinman Tank Inspection Report from August 2016. In that letter, the inspector recommended building a new tank, stating the present one is in too bad a shape to try to restore.

According to the report, the tank was built in 1925. It included color pictures that showed better tank maintenance in some critical areas should have been performed. Some pictures showed daylight shining through rusted holes. It said the holes were pathways for insects and small birds that could potentially contaminate water inside the tank.

In 2021 a contractor for ADH who was drilling in Altheimer hit a water line, causing the city to issue a boil order. Robinson and several Jefferson County officials delivered several pallets of bottled water to the town, as did Saracen Casino Resort.

"The rural communities, we just do not have the funding to do the new without asking for your help," said Hudson to the justices of the peace. "We are in dire need of a new construction and we need your support."

Hudson said she also needs financial assistance with the Newtown area that was annexed to Altheimer years ago. According to Hudson, the area lacks fire protection support, does not have proper water lines or fire hydrants, and the galvanized lines need to be replaced.

Humphrey Mayor Cleveland Hatch held up a rusted pipe nearly 90 years old that was recently removed from an area that provided water to several residential areas.

"They constantly rupture and leak," said Hatch as he held up the pipe. "When they leak we lose water, chemicals and other things, not to mention tearing up the roads. The rust is causing problems including health problems."

Humphrey residents have complained on numerous occasions about the brown water and that they don't feel comfortable drinking it. They can't wash their clothes or cook using the water, and are hesitant when it comes to taking a bath or shower, spending hundreds of dollars a month on bottled water.

According to Hatch, rehabilitation to the water distribution system consists of approximately 6,300 linear feet of 2-inch PVC waterline, 4,000 linear feet of 6-inch PVC waterline, valves, fittings, fire hydrants and appurtenances.

Mayor Roben K. Brooks of Redfield is requesting assistance for a project the city has already started. Completing a $2.5 million project for a new water treatment facility, upgrades are now needed on the receiving end to bring the project into compliance.

According to engineers in charge of Redfield Waterworks, there are inadequacies in the existing screen resulting in the influent line to the plant becoming partially clogged. The clog causes frequent overflows that violate the city's permit.

The proposed project will replace the existing manual bar rack with a new mechanical bar screen. The new screen will remove the wipes and other solid materials before they can get into the pipe and prevent them from damaging the treatment plant equipment. The project will replace the influent pipeline.

Brooks said they don't have city maps to show where their water lines are and have been dealing with contractors and subcontractors plowing through the city digging up lines and mains and hitting them.

"We have been dealing with that problem since September and our municipality cannot afford that kind of negligence," said Brooks. She added Robinson has helped in many ways.

"Since I became mayor in 2019, the judge and I have developed a really good communication working relationship and for the first time in a long time we feel like Redfield is not sitting on the back burner," said Brooks. "We appreciate everything the judge has done to try to help us."