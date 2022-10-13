Additional security requested for games

The Fordyce and Cleveland County School Districts have issued security warnings and asked for extra law enforcement protection for football games this week.

The Fordyce Redbugs host the Rison Wildcats, a fierce rivalry since the 1950s, Friday night in Fordyce. The Junior High Wildcats play the Junior High Redbugs tonight in Rison.

"My CSSO [certified special security officer] got some tips from kids," said Judy Hubbell, the Fordyce School District superintendent and athletic director. "The sheriff's office was getting the same tips. We decided to take extra measures."

Hubbell said the tips do not pertain to current Fordyce or Rison students. There is no direct threat to the Fordyce campus, she said.

The situation is more aimed at the community because of a shooting of a Rison man in Fordyce about two weeks ago. The tips pertain to "retaliation" by a "Rison crew," Hubbell said. The Fordyce Police Department confirmed they were investigating the shooting. There are currently no suspects. The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office did not return calls.

Both games will have beefed up security such as metal detector wands at Friday's game. Fans must remain seated unless going to the restroom or concession stands. There will be no re-entry into the stadium.

Other measures include fans carrying clear bags, a parent or guardian attending with students in grades K-6 and all band members, players and fans leaving immediately after Friday's game.

The Arkansas State Police, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the Fordyce Police Department and Fordyce Public School Commissioned Security Officers will be present in uniform and plain clothes at Friday's game. They will monitor parking lots and stadium areas, a release from the Cleveland County School District said.

"Routinely the Arkansas State Police answers the calls from local law enforcement agencies across the state seeking supplemental law enforcement services for local departments such as those in Cleveland and Dallas counties," Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

He added "there has been a request for the state police to provide personnel as may be needed" for the games in Cleveland and Dallas counties.

"The number of personnel that may respond to an assignment will be commensurate to circumstances that might arise and are warranted," he said.

Hubbell said many people in the community believe she is overreacting to the situation.

"The naysayers want to say the sky is falling, but I'd rather they say that and prevent it and know I did all I could," Hubbell said. "But with the world we live in, you just never know. This is a legendary game and the venue is attractive enough to be a target. When you are in charge of the safety of a school district, you take it seriously."

Cleveland County Superintendent Craig Dupuy wrote in a letter to the Wildcat fan base and posted on social media: "Please do not be confrontational should you be asked to do something or not do something [by] law enforcement or administrative officials from both schools."

Dupuy, who did not return calls Wednesday, also encouraged fans "to evaluate and have a family plan to safely reunite or identify a spot to gather, if something should happen and we have to evacuate the Fordyce stadium in a hurry" Friday night.

He added that he would "weigh the need to bring small children, those that are elderly and have trouble being mobile in a quick evacuation scenario."

Friday's game is a key conference game for the Wildcats (5-1, 2-0 in 3A-6) and the Redbugs (5-2, 3-0). Both teams are contenders for a state championship.

"This is a great legendary rivalry," Hubbell said. "It's a wonderful tradition, and I hate for it to be marred by this. But the goal is for nothing to happen. It's better to kill ticket sales than someone get killed."