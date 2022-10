Mountain Home, 1909: Mailed to Oregon with a penned note reading, "Get any valentines? I guess so. This is one of the street scenes, it looks quite different to the ones of Portland tho." Decades before the coming of massive White River impoundments, the Baxter County seat was a sleepy, remote village reached by the dirt wagon road curving around the courthouse to the left.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203