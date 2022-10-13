Automaker focuses on longevity of EVs

A new division of the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram trucks has the mission of ensuring the vehicles and parts last as long as possible as the industry battles supply constraints and fears of electric-vehicle battery shortages in the future.

Stellantis NV's "circular economy" business unit is one of seven pillars of the automaker's Dare Forward business plan announced in March. It forecast that efforts around reusing and recycling parts, including EV batteries, will result in more than $1.9 billion in annual revenue by the end of the decade and help the company achieve its net-zero carbon goal by 2038.

That's a quadrupling of extended-life revenues and 10 times the recycling income of 2021, according to Stellantis.

"Before now, we have had great teams doing great work all around the company, effectively contributing to using our waste and using our scarce resources as smart and as efficiently as possible," CEO Carlos Tavares said in a recorded video statement. "Across the world, we have been doing the work, but now we are pushing into overdrive at high voltage and the dedicated business unit has a clear plan to both meet our ethical responsibilities for our collective future and to bring financial value to Stellantis."

With more revenue and savings on carbon emissions, the operations also are expected to help deliver vehicles faster, while also shoring up supply chains, according to Stellantis. The company says the plan also gives customers cheaper, more sustainable options that offer the same quality and warranties.

Its emphasis is on affecting the designing of new products and the company's purchasing department, said Alison Jones, Stellantis' senior vice president of the circular economy business unit.

"In circular economy," Jones said, "rather than disposing of items or products when you finished with them or they're broken, the idea is that you either repair them so that you can extend the life and continue to reuse them, or you pass them or sell them on to somebody else, or they go to somebody who can actually break them up and use those materials and reinvest that into a manufacturing process somewhere else."

The division focuses on four operations: "reman," repair, reuse and recycle, according to Stellantis. To reman a product is to dismantle used or defective parts, clean them and remanufacture them to the specifications required by the automaker.

Worn parts may also be repaired and installed again into a customer's vehicle. Stellantis says the life of its batteries is more than 10 years and increasing, but at 21 locations like in Russelsheim, Germany, e-repair centers can work on EV batteries, replacing modules that may not be working as they once had. When vehicles are at the end of their life, parts can be recovered. The company has about 4.5 million parts in inventory across brands that it can sell in 155 countries through the automaker's B-Parts platform acquired in 2020.

Reuse also refers to second-life applications for parts like batteries in non-automotive applications.

Parts additionally may join production scraps in being fed back into the manufacturing process either by Stellantis or its partners. In the first six months of the year, the company says its recycled 1 million parts.

Jones added that the nearly $2 billion in annual revenue expected from the efforts only encompasses direct revenues. So that won't reflect, for example, parts recycled for raw materials and used again by Stellantis. Plus, the recycling of batteries won't become a significant portion of the business until 2030 and beyond, according to Stellantis.

Reman and recycle operations have begun in North America with activities around all four operations expected to be active by 2030. Repairing activities are underway at the Detroit Assembly Complex, and a center in Memphis, Tenn., collects used materials for raw materials.

Stellantis said last month that its first circular economy hub will launch next year at its Mirafiori manufacturing complex in Italy. The complex will support the "cradle-to-cradle" business model in Europe with vehicle reconditioning, vehicle dismantling, and parts remanufacturing activities. The scope will expand globally. European online used car retailer Aramis SAS, which the automaker acquired in 2016, also will have seven refurbishing centers on the continent by the end of the year.

In addition to hubs addressing these services, "local loops" seek to keep products and materials within countries and speed deliveries to customers. In Brazil, Stellantis remanufactures starter motors and alternators and sells them across 1,000 dealerships.

The automaker also is launching a "SUSTAINera" label on parts and accessories, an idea chosen from hundreds of Stellantis employee proposals. It will replace Mopar's reman arm and indicates savings of up to 80% of materials and 50% of energy compared to equivalent new parts. Environmental, social and governance performance software from Chicago-based Sphera Solutions Inc. determines the values through a life-cycle analysis.

Stellantis pointed to the electric Citroën Oli (all-ë) concept as an example of implementation of the business unit's works. Revealed last month, the Oli seeks to achieve a "best-in-class" life cycle assessment with fewer and recycled materials. A reduced weight target of almost 2,205 pounds offers almost 250 miles of range with a 40 kilowatt-hour battery. With a top speed of 68 mph to obtain the best efficiency, the company says the vehicle can be charged from 20% to 80% in about 20 minutes.

"Consumers can sense the era of abundance may be over and increasing regulations, as well as rising costs, may limit our ability to move around freely," Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée said in a statement. "At the same time, a growing awareness of the need to accelerate efforts to prevent climate change is making us more eco-conscious and discerning."