Ballett also guilty of criminal mischief, trespassing

BENTONVILLE — A Rogers man convicted of killing his estranged wife’s boyfriend pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of criminal mischief and criminal trespass in connection with an earlier arrest.

Anthony Ballett, 42, was found guilty in September of manslaughter and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Ballett was accused of killing Keundra Allen on Dec. 26, 2019, stabbing him 13 times, according to court documents.

He was first arrested in October 2019 for damaging his wife’s property.

Ballett agreed not to appeal his manslaughter conviction as part of the plea agreement.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren wanted to know if Ballett understood the consequences of waiving his right to appeal and whether Ballett made the decision on his own or had been coerced.

“All voluntarily, sir,” Ballett responded.

Ballett was sentenced to two years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The sentence will be served concurrently with the one for manslaughter.

He will be eligible for parole after serving seven and a half years in prison.